Novak Djokovic recently spoke about his high aspirations for the Serbian national Davis Cup team, who last won the annual team event in 2010.

In an interview with Balkan daily SportKlub, the Serb asserted that winning the Davis Cup will be his top priority for the remainder of his 2023 season.

He also mentioned how his teammates had little to no trouble in dispatching South Korea during their first group tie earlier on Tuesday (September 12).

"My priority will be winning the Davis Cup. I hope it will come step by step. The first step was taken without me with a 3-0 win against South Korea two days ago," he said.

The 36-year-old reiterated that helping his team triumph at the tournament was his main goal. They are eager to make it to the knockout stage in Malaga, Spain in November.

"I came here to contribute to the overall triumph of Serbia. The goal is to qualify for the final tournament in Malaga and to go where we didn't play last year," he added.

Serbia will take on Spain in their second group tie later on Friday (September 15). Djokovic will lead the line as his home country's No. 1 player. This means he will possibly be pitted against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is the Spanish squad's highest-ranked player in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb will be joined by Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Nikola Cacic. If they manage to beat Spain, they will be the favorites to finish as the winners of Group C of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

Serbia will face current group leaders Czech Republic in their final tie of the group stage later on Saturday (16 September). The match will probably be a cracker, considering how the Czechs have won all six of their matches at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals so far.

Novak Djokovic looking to improve an already phenomenal 2023 season

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2023 US Open title in New York

Novak Djokovic is well-rested for this week's Davis Cup Finals group stage matches. A title victory at the team event will make the Serb's 2023 ATP tour season even more impressive.

Djokovic has had a phenomenal year, winning five titles and earning over US $10 million in prize money. The Serb has won 45 of his 50 matches on the ATP tour this season.

He has also broken several records this year, which include surpassing Steffi Graf's record of most weeks at World No. 1, and overtaking Rafael Nadal in the men's Majors tally by winning the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.

He recently equaled Margaret Court's all-time singles record of 24 Major titles with his most recent title victory in the 2023 US Open, defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

