Tennis fans erupted with joy as Dominic Thiem advanced to his first ATP final since 2020 after putting on a spectacular performance to defeat Laslo Djere at the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel.

After suffering a tear in his right wrist, which led to a nine-month-long absence from the tour between June 2021 and March 2022, Thiem has been on a mission to regain his previous form.

Despite entering the tournament as the World No. 116 with a 9-17 win/loss record for the season, the Austrian reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 event with wins over Facundo Bagnis, Zhizhen Zhang, and Arthur Rinderknech, winning against the latter two by battling back from a set down.

Taking on Laslo Djere for a place in the final, the former World No. 3 saved all 12 break points he faced to claim a 6-7(3), 7-5, 7-6(8) victory in three hours and 30 minutes. The 29-year-old put on a clinical performance, fending off five match points to advance to his first tour-level final since the 2020 ATP Finals

Several fans expressed their delight at Thiem's impressive victory, with a fan dubbing the clash one of the year's finest.

"One of the best matches of the year! Wow! Danke, THiem! Havala, Djere!" a fan tweeted.

Marcela Linhares @ma__linharess @TennisTV @domithiem One of the best matches of the year! Wow! Danke, Thiem! Hvala, Djere!

Another fan shared their joy at the Austrian's return, highlighting that he was the last player, before Carlos Alcaraz, to defeat Novak Djokovic in a five-set encounter. Thiem defeated Djokovic 6,2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 in the 2019 French Open semifinal.

"In the backdrop of Carlos Alcaraz's rise, the last man to before him to beat Novak Djokovic in a 5th set, the once-exiled prince is slowly flexing his writs again," another fan commented.

wannabe Gaslighter @mindsid99 In the backdrop of Carlos Alcaraz's rise, the last man before him to beat Novak Djokovic in a 5th set, the once-exiled prince is slowly flexing his wrists again. twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

A user commiserated with Djere over the Serb falling victim to players competing on their home soil, mentioning his recent defeat to Alexander Zverev in the German Open final.

"Oh nahhh first Zverev, now Thiem... poor Djere can't catch a break playing against atp player's home soil," a user posted.

dee @deeheruela @TennisTV @domithiem oh nahhh first zverev, now thiem… poor Djere can’t catch a break playing against atp player’s home soil

Here are a few more fan reactions to Dominic Thiem's victory:

Vansh @vanshv2k Dominic Thiem has now won two thrilling 3rd set tiebreak matches in a semifinal vs 2 Serbian players in a span of 32 months passed. A span filled with so much doubt, injury, sadness, & confidence crisis. Truly a magnificent match from him and Laslo Djere. What a sport tennis is. twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Ochieng' Stephen @soo_ochieng @TennisTV @domithiem No better player deserves this than Thiem. The smile says it all

kieran @opthiemist so proud of him and everything he's worked so hard for i love him so muchso proud of him and everything he's worked so hard for twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Tim Adams @TimAdams76



Hope he can get back to somewhere near his best again. After everything Dominic Thiem has been through, that’s probably one of the biggest wins of his entire career.Hope he can get back to somewhere near his best again. twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Yokeshwaran @yogesh_gunners 🥺



Good to see him playing finals twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… What a momentGood to see him playing finals

Tennis3601 @tennis3601 twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… Thiem saying the last FH was his favorite shot of the match because of how the wrist held up on the low ball

"My first final on the tour since my wrist injury, I couldn't be happier that it's at home" - Dominic Thiem on reaching Kitzbuhel final

Dominic Thiem advances to the Generali Open final

Dominic Thiem was elated to reach his first tour-level final in three years, emphasizing that his achievement was made more special by doing it on home soil.

"It's very special today, my first final on the tour since my wrist injury. I couldn't be happier that it's here in Austria at home," he said in his post-match interview.

Thiem will be up against Sebastian Baez in the final on Saturday, August 5. Baez defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 to book his spot against the Austrian.

Should Dominic Thiem emerge victorious in the final, he will claim his first tour-level title since his triumph at the 2020 US Open. Currently up to World No. 89 in the live rankings, a victory will also lead the 29-year-old to break back into the ATP top 80.