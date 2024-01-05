"Last year not the best Novak Djokovic won it and Rafael Nadal on clay is better than him" - Toni Nadal backs Spaniard to win 2024 French Open

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal has backed the Spaniard to win the 2024 French Open.

Nadal has won the Roland Garros a record 14 times in his career. However, last year he missed the tournament for the first time after deciding to stay away from the ATP tour and recuperate from injury troubles.

In the former World No. 1's absence, Djokovic clinched his third title in Paris and a record-breaking 23rd career Major. Nadal's uncle Toni, however, has stated that Djokovic wasn't at his best when he won the French Open title last year. He also opined that Nadal could emerge victorious in the French capital this year as he is a better clay court player than the Serbian.

"I see him capable of winning Roland Garros because I am his uncle, he has done it 14 times and because last year Djokovic, not the best Djokovic, won it, and Rafael on clay is better than him. I think Rafael is a clear candidate and I see that he will have options," he said. (via Cadena SER)

Toni also said that Nadal is motivated by the upcoming Paris Olympics, which will see the tennis event take place at Stade Roland Garros, the venue of the claycourt Grand Slam.

"The opportunity of the Games motivates him a lot. If on top of that it is in Paris where he has had the most success, aspiring to a gold medal is also added to the possibility of playing in doubles with Alcaraz. As a spectator I think it is a real option," he added.

Nadal has won two Olympic gold medals to date. At the Beijing Games in 2008, he defeated Chile's Fernando Gonzalez to win the singles gold medal. Later, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he teamed up with Marc Lopez to clinch the men's doubles gold medal.

Rafael Nadal makes quarterfinal exit at Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International.

After almost a year away from the ATP tour, Rafael Nadal returned to action this month at the Brisbane International. He began the campaign by defeating Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler.

His run came to an end in the quarterfinals on Friday, January 5, following a defeat to Jordan Thompson. The Australian saved three match points in the second set registering an impressive 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-4 win in three hours and 25 minutes at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Thompson, eyeing his maiden ATP tour title, will next face second seed Grigor Dimitrov.

