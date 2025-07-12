"Leave me alone" - Iga Swiatek sends sharp message to haters after 'proving' herself by winning Wimbledon despite struggling 2025 season

Iga Swiatek sent a clear message to her critics after silencing all doubts with her commanding win at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. She was nothing short of dominant on Saturday, July 12, as she claimed her first title at the All England Club and once again proved why she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Ad

Before arriving at Wimbledon, Swiatek hadn’t reached a Grand Slam final in over a year, let alone won one. Her title defense at the French Open also fell short after she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final, leading many critics to question whether her dominance on the WTA Tour was fading.

But the Pole hit another gear during this grass-court season, reaching the final in Bad Homburg and then putting on a clinic at Wimbledon. She didn’t waste a single moment in the championship match, delivering a ruthless 6-0, 6-0 double bagel against Anisimova to reign supreme at SW19.

Ad

Trending

Iga Swiatek spoke to Mary Joe Fernandez after her victory and addressed her critics with a firm message. She said she just wants to be left alone to focus on her work, as that’s when she’s able to deliver her best on the court without unnecessary distractions.

"I hope I proved to everybody that they should just kind of leave me alone, let me do my work, let me focus on myself, and I'll have great performances," the former World No. 1 said.

Ad

Iga Swiatek’s win over Amanda Anisimova was one of the most dominant victories of her career, completed in just 57 minutes. No woman had won a Wimbledon final with a double bagel since 1911.

Iga Swiatek in disbelief after winning first-ever Wimbledon title

Iga Swiatek falls to the ground with joy after winning Wimbledon 2025 | Image Source: Getty

It’s long been a stereotype that Iga Swiatek struggles on grass, given that four of her Grand Slam titles came at the French Open and one at the US Open before this. But she proved that wrong in emphatic fashion with her Wimbledon triumph. Even she admitted it felt surreal, as she had never imagined herself winning on the lawns of SW19.

Ad

Swiatek said during her victory speech:

"Honestly, I didn’t even dream, because it felt too far. I feel like I am an experienced player after having won Slams before, but I never expected this one."

The Pole shared similar feelings after her loss to Jessica Pegula in the Bad Homburg Open final just before Wimbledon. She admitted that it was only after reaching that final that she began to believe there might be hope for her on grass.

With the Wimbledon title now in hand, Swiatek will take some time to enjoy her victory before shifting her focus back to training as she gears up for the upcoming North American hardcourt swing, beginning with the Canadian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More