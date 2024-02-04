Leylah Fernandez congratulates Team Canada on qualifying for Davis Cup Finals

Leylah Fernandez recently congratulated Team Canada on qualifying for the Davis Cup Finals. Canada beat South Korea 3-1 to book a place in the finals.

Team Canada comprises of Gabriel Diallo, Liam Draxi, Alexis Galarneau, Vasek Posposil and Milos Raonic. Diallo and Pospisil won their singles matches to give their country a 2-0 lead. The pair of Galarneau and Pospisil then lost the doubles encounter. Diallo then won his second singles match to ensure Team Canada's place in the finals. The group stage of the Davis Cup Finals will take place from September 10-15.

Fernandez took to social media to congratulate the team and share her ecstasy over their qualification to the group stage of the Davis Cup.

"Let's goooo! Congrats guys!!", wrote Leylah Fernandez on her story along with Canada's flag.

Source- Leylah Fernandez Instagram handle

Canada previously tasted success at the Davis Cup in 2022 when they lifted the trophy. They defeated Germany in the quarterfinals and Italy in the semifinals to set up a final encounter with Australia. Team Canada then defeated Australia 2-0 to win the competition as Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime both won in straight sets against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur respectively.

Leylah Fernandez and Team Canada lifted the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup

In November 2023, Canada lifted their first Billie Jean King Cup title after defeating Italy in the final.

In the group stage, they defeated Spain 3-0. Marina Stakusic and Leylah Fernandez defeated Rebeka Masarova and Sara Sorribes Tormo respectively. The doubles pairing of Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski also beat Rebeka Masarova and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Team Canada then defeated Poland 3-0 in the group stage's second tie, as Stakusic and Fernandez defeated Magdalena Frech and Magda Linette to confirm their spot in the semifinals. Bouchard and Dabrowski also won their doubles match.

In the semifinals against the Czech Republic, Barbora Krejcikova won her match against Stakusic. Fernandez leveled the tie by winning against Marketa Vondrousova. The US Open finalist then paired up with Dabrowski to defeat Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova and secured Canada's place in the final.

In the final vs Italy, Stakusic defeated Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 to give Canada a 1-0 lead. Fernandez then beat Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-3 to secure the title.

The US Open finalist maintained a perfect record in the BJK Cup Finals, winning all her matches.