Leylah Fernandez reveals a 'red flag' she is trying to avoid as she gears up for potential first date in Montreal during Canadian Open

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:26 GMT
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 2 - Source: Getty
Leylah Fernandez during a press conference in Montreal - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez revealed what she believes is a red flag in potential suitors ahead of her Canadian Open campaign in Montreal. The World No. 24 released a viral video a few days ago about wanting to go on her first date in Montreal.

On July 18, Fernandez revealed that she had never gone on a date before. The 22-year-old shared a video on Instagram where she asked potential suitors to message her on the social media platform and shoot their shot. She also explained that they might have to meet her dad, Jorge, first.

Ten days later, she revealed a 'red flag' that potential suitors should not possess. In a video shared by Tennis Channel on X, Fernandez said:

"I think the No. 1 red flag for me is... There's a lot of slang in the message. For me, it's not very... I don't like to say proper but it's not easy to understand."
Fernandez recently bagged the fourth title of her career by winning the Citi Open in Washington. She got the better of Anna Kalinskaya in the final 6-1, 6-2 after defeating the likes of Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula earlier.

Leylah Fernandez's Instagram DMs overload after her viral Montreal first date video

Leylah Fernandez with the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 trophy - Source: Getty
Leylah Fernandez with the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 trophy - Source: Getty

After winning her first-round match against Maya Joint at the Citi Open, Leylah Fernandez was asked about her viral video. She revealed that she had received several messages on Instagram.

"There’ve been a lot of responses," she told TENNIS.com. "I think the first day, there were maybe over 100 messages. I’ve got a lot of options."

She shared that her father had directly asked if she had been on a date yet, to which she honestly replied by saying that she hadn't. Laughing, she admitted she never really had the time, and surprisingly, no one had asked her out. It was something she couldn't quite explain.

Her dad then suggested she post a video on Instagram and go on a date in Montreal, a place where she felt at home and comfortable. However, there was one condition: he had to meet the guy first. She said she completely agreed, calling it "100% fair."

It remains to be seen whether Fernandez will eventually go on her first date in Montreal. For now, though, her focus will be on her home tournament, where she’s set to face Maya Joint once again in the opening round of the WTA 1000 event.

