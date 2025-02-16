Leylah Fernandez can't stop smiling as she shows off her dance moves with hitting partner

Leylah Fernandez recently flexed her dancing skills alongside her hitting partner. Both Fernandez and her hitting partner were all smiles during the performance, but it was the latter who stole the show with a smooth rendition of the wave.

On Saturday, February 15, former WTA No. 13 Leylah Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a video. In it, the 22-year-old and her hitting partner, both sporting their training gear, danced in a synchronized manner to an upbeat, disco tune. Fernandez captioned the post:

"Who knew my hitting partner could do the wave like that 😅"

Watch the heartwarming video of Leylah Fernandez dancing with her hitting partner below:

Fernandez, currently ranked No. 27 in the world in singles and 31 in doubles, has won three singles titles on the WTA Tour since making her debut in 2018. The Canadian came close to winning a singles Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, but was defeated by Emma Raducanu in the final. She also reached the women's doubles final at the 2023 French Open alongside Taylor Townsend.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old laid bare the appreciation she feels for her team members because of how they put up with her mischievous side.

"They're willing to go above and beyond with my antics" - Leylah Fernandez's candid confession about team

Leylah Fernandez during a press conference at the 2024 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)

In a recent interview with the WTA Tour, Leylah Fernandez spoke up about how she tends to get bored at times. According to the Canadian, this is due to the experiences she has gained since turning pro.

"It’s crazy when I say I was younger -- because I’m still really young -- but three years ago, I was so naïve. I was excited about everything, and that excitement brought in adrenaline, and that adrenaline brought in a lot of energy. But I guess now, because I’ve traveled a lot and I’m still playing the same tournaments, I get bored a lot easier," Fernandez said.

She went on to state that her boredom often results in "antics", but appreciated the fact that her team members deal with them in the best possible way.

"It’s been something I’ve been working on with my team. I appreciate that they’re willing to go above and beyond with my antics," she added.

Fernandez has a 7-4 win-loss record in singles so far this season on the WTA Tour. Her next on-court outing is set to come at the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where she will get her campaign started with a first-round match against Elise Mertens.

