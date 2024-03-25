Naomi Osaka's pen-holding technique while journaling during her third-round match against Caroline Garcia at the 2024 Miami Open amused several tennis fans online.

Osaka's run at the Miami 1000 tournament came to an end when she faced defeat at the hands of Garcia, losing 7-6 (4), 7-5. With this victory, Garcia now has won two out of the three matches she and Osaka have played this season.

However, what truly captured the attention of tennis fans was Osaka's journaling in between sets. She was spotted jotting down notes in her notebook during breaks, with fans particularly intrigued by her unconventional pen-holding technique.

Many took to social media to share their amusement and thoughts on the same. One fan humorously likened Osaka's pen-holding style to that of carving "hieroglyphs" into stone, referencing the ancient Egyptian writing system used for inscriptions on temple walls and tombs.

"It’s like she’s carving hieroglyphs into a stone," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed their astonishment at the Japanese's firm grip on the pen.

"What is that pen grip?? 💀 💀 ," the fan posted.

While another fan pointed out that the pen-holding technique Osaka was using did not appear to be "comfortable."

"There's no way that's a comfortable way to hold a pen," a fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Before her loss to Garcia, Osaka beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Elina Svitolina in the first and second rounds, respectively.

"We take Naomi Osaka's greatness for granted" - Andy Roddick

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Miami Open

Naomi Osaka returned to the court this season after a 15-month-long hiatus during which she gave birth to her daughter, Shai.

In an episode of the "Served with Andy Roddick" podcast, Roddick expressed his delight at Osaka's comeback. He expressed that he was pleased to learn that the Japanese would be attempting to play the full WTA schedule and try to win titles.

"I actually think she's probably ahead of schedule because you can play those tough matches and actually pull a couple out pretty early in a comeback. That's kind of a big deal to have your body actually go through a couple of weeks in a row. I was kind of really, really happy when she talked, pre-Australia, about, "I'm going to play a very full schedule." If she gets the reps and can get back, I don't question the tennis," Andy Roddick said (at 12:20).

Roddick also acknowledged that despite not achieving the best results this season, Osaka is a great player and sometimes both fans and critics take her greatness for granted.

"I don't wanna undersell just because we kind of take her greatness for granted and what it was. I think if I'm on her team, I'm thrilled with where she's at," Roddick said (at 13:20).

