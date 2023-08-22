"Lil bro really thought he had it" - New mother Naomi Osaka jokes as she takes part in practice session with NBA star Rui Hachimura

Naomi Osaka recently showcased her exceptional tennis skills during a practice session with Los Angeles Lakers star Rui Hachimura, marking a promising return to the court after giving birth to her first child.

In July, Osaka and her long-time boyfriend Cordae welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shai. Despite giving birth just days prior, the four-time Grand Slam champion was spotted hitting the practice courts, presumably gearing up for her comeback. The 25-year-old has since also hinted at her impending return to the tour on social media.

On, Monday, August 21, Naomi Osaka made a significant stride forward in her comeback trail as she practiced with compatriot Rui Hachimura.

The former World No. 1's impressive agility was on display during her rally with the NBA star, as she successfully chased down a forehand struck by Hachimura before outwitting him with a well-placed lob.

Sharing the clip on social media, the 25-year-old poked fun at Hachimura's attempt to chase down her shot.

"Lil bro really thought he had it," Osaka tweeted.

It is no surprise to witness Naomi Osaka's dedicated efforts toward her comeback, given that she had previously declared her aim to win eight more Grand Slam titles and clinch the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I just never really thought if I had a kid, I’d go back on the tour" - Naomi Osaka

During an appearance on the Mountaintop Conversations podcast hosted by retired sprinter Allyson Felix, Naomi Osaka candidly discussed the pressure she experienced while contemplating the idea of having children.

The former World No. 1 admitted to harboring the belief that having a child signified the end of one's career as she had observed very few players with children competing on tour.

"Actually, there was a lot of pressure I felt for me. For me, I always had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career. I don’t really see a lot of women on the tennis tour with kids. They are usually a bit older, and it just seems like a very hard taxing on your body," Naomi Osaka said.

However, the four-time Grand Slam champion also disclosed that despite not expecting to make a comeback after giving birth, becoming a parent had deepened her appreciation for the sport.

"I just never really thought if I had a kid, I’d go back on the tour. But I feel like it was a magical moment for me. It just made me think of all the things I love and appreciate and it just made me really want to work hard… I’ve played tennis since I was three and I want to appreciate the time that I can still play," she added.

