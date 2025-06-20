Lily Collins reacts to Carlos Alcaraz's tough fought 3R win at Queens Club 2025

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a stunning performance in the third round of the Queens Club, which garnered the attention of Emily in Paris fame, Lily Collins. The Spaniard is gearing up for the next round against Arthur Rinderknech in the Andy Murray Arena.

Alcaraz is vying for the 2025 HSBC Championships title and has advanced to the quarterfinal round. He faced off against Jaume Munar in a terrific head-to-head third round and claimed a remarkable victory with a score of 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-5.

Shortly after this match, the Spaniard celebrated the victory on Instagram by sharing a bunch of pictures from the match and penned a note in the caption that read:

"What a battle @munarclar! 🤝🏻 Very happy to progress again today! ❤️"

This post and Alcaraz's victory captured the attention of the American actress, Collins, who dropped a reaction in the comment section:

"🙌🏻🙌🏻"

Lily Collins’ comment on Instagram/@carlitosalcarazz

A few days ahead of this, the Spaniard shocked the tennis community with his dominant performance at the French Open. After besting players such as Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Lorenzo Musetti, Alcaraz squared off with Jannik Sinner in the finals.

In the five-set match, the first two sets were dominated by the Italian, and the last three sets were overpowered by the Spaniard, making him the winner of the French Open 2025 with a 4-6, 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(7), 7-6(10) victory.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his French Open victory

After winning the exceptional five-hour-and-29-minute clash against Sinner in the French Open final, Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known about his victory in the post-match interview. He said that he believed in himself all the time and revealed that he just kept on trying to save the game. He said, as quoted by the Guardian:

"I just wanted to be one of those players who saved match point in the grand slam final and ended up winning. I just believe all the time. I have never doubted myself. Even though in those match points down, I thought just one point at a time. Just one point and then after one point and then try to save that game and keep believing. That’s what I thought," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Along with this, Alcaraz also commended his opponent for his skills on the court, saying:

"Being Jannik on the other side of the net playing at such a great level, sometimes I thought: ‘What can I do? What can I do?’ He was moving unbelievable. He was hitting amazing shots. There were a few moments of the match that he couldn’t miss any ball. I mean, that level, it was really, really high.”

Carlos Alcaraz has won a total of four titles in the 2025 season so far, including the ATP Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open, and the French Open.

