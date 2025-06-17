Lindsay Davenport beams with pride as eldest daughter Lauren commits to USC's powerhouse athletics program

Lindsay Davenport's eldest daughter, Lauren Leach, is set to follow in her family's athletic footsteps. While the teenager is still in high school, she's already sorting out her plans for the future. She recently visited the University of Southern California (USC) to get a sense of her future prospects.
Leach was impressed with everything USC had to offer, particularly the college's beach volleyball program. She gave a verbal commitment to the program, and is set to represent USC at the collegiate level when once she's done with high school.
The news was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an insider. Davenport was quick to share the same with her followers, expressing her pride at her daughter's decision.
"My girl," Davenport wrote in a post about her daughter on X.
The family's history is intertwined with USC and volleyball. Leach's paternal grandfather, Richard Leach, coached the men's tennis team at the university. Her maternal grandfather, Wink Davenport, represented the USA at the 1968 Olympics in volleyball.
Given her family's background, it's no wonder that Leach is carrying on their legacy by taking up a sport. She isn't the only next generation of player continuing her family's sporting legacy. Her elder brother, Jagger Leach, is a professional tennis player and is a promising young prospect.
Lindsay Davenport's son Jagger Leach is making waves on the junior circuit
Lindsay Davenport's eldest child, Jagger Leach, is a chip off the old block. He has certainly inherited his mother's instincts and has posted some impressive results this year. He advanced to the semifinals of the boys' singles and doubles events at this year's Australian Open.
While Leach lost in the third round of the French Open in singles, he reached the semifinals in doubles. He will now aim to improve his results at Wimbledon, where he progressed to the quarterfinals in singles and the semifinals in doubles last year.
However, he won't be making an appearance on the pro circuit anytime soon. Leach has committed to playing college tennis starting from this fall. He will be attending Stanford and will be a part of their men's tennis team. He had initially planned on attending Texas Christian University but recently changed his mind about it.
While Leach's family has close ties with the University of Southern California, where his sister Lauren Leach has plans to go as well, he has opted to attend a rival college. However, he has received nothing but support from his family and they're looking forward to seeing him thrive in a new environment.