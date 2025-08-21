  • home icon
  • "Livin’ la vida loca" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares endearing reaction to Serb's relaxed lakeside advert amid US Open

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 21, 2025 02:44 GMT
Novak Djokovic recently featured in an advertisement for one of his brand collaborations with Joe and the Juice. This garnered the attention of his wife, Jelena Djokovic, who dropped a sweet reaction to the post.

Djokovic recently started his US Open campaign on August 19, where he competed in the mixed doubles tournament alongside Olga Danilovic. However, the duo faced an early exit as they were bested by Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva in the first round itself, as they claimed a 4-2, 5-3 win.

Shortly after the conclusion of his US Open mixed doubles tournament, Djokovic shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram in collaboration with the brand Joe and the Juice, where the player was seen posing with a glass of juice on the lakeside while donning a pink-colored robe. The post's caption read:

"When it Feels Good 😌 Novak Djokovic in his summer element with his favorite juice, the Feel Good 🥕 Check our stories for a special announcement… 🎾"
This post captured the attention of Djokovic's wife, Jelena, who shared an endearing reaction in the comment section that read:

"Hehe, livin’ la vida loca 🥕🥤 ❤️ 🎶"
Ahead of the US Open, the Serb tried his hands at earning his 25th Grand Slam title by competing at the Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic, penned a heartwarming note after the Serb reached the Wimbledon semi-finals

Novak Djokovic put up some impressive performances at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, as he advanced to the semi-finals after besting several top-notch players. In the quarterfinal round, he locked horns with Flavio Cobolli, where both players gave tough competition to each other. After four sets, they stood on the tie-breaker ground, which was eventually nabbed by the Serb.

Djokovic progressed to the semi-finals after claiming a 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over the Italian. Shortly after this clash, the 38-year-old's wife, Jelena Djokovic, penned a tribute for her husband on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of the Wimbledon Centre Court and writing a note in the caption that read:

“20 years of sitting on the edge of my seat for this amazing human 🥹❤️🤯,” wrote Novak Djokovic's wife.
The Serb squared off against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals; however, he faced a heartbreaking upset after the Italian claimed a straight three-set 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win, advancing to the final round.

Ahead of this tournament, Novak Djokovic encountered a similar experience at the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals and competed against Jannik Sinner but fell short of qualifying for the finals.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
