"Livin’ la vida loca" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares endearing reaction to Serb's relaxed lakeside advert amid US Open

Novak Djokovic recently featured in an advertisement for one of his brand collaborations with Joe and the Juice. This garnered the attention of his wife, Jelena Djokovic, who dropped a sweet reaction to the post.Djokovic recently started his US Open campaign on August 19, where he competed in the mixed doubles tournament alongside Olga Danilovic. However, the duo faced an early exit as they were bested by Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva in the first round itself, as they claimed a 4-2, 5-3 win.Shortly after the conclusion of his US Open mixed doubles tournament, Djokovic shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram in collaboration with the brand Joe and the Juice, where the player was seen posing with a glass of juice on the lakeside while donning a pink-colored robe. The post's caption read:&quot;When it Feels Good 😌 Novak Djokovic in his summer element with his favorite juice, the Feel Good 🥕 Check our stories for a special announcement… 🎾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post captured the attention of Djokovic's wife, Jelena, who shared an endearing reaction in the comment section that read:&quot;Hehe, livin’ la vida loca 🥕🥤 ❤️ 🎶&quot;Jelena's comment on InstagramAhead of the US Open, the Serb tried his hands at earning his 25th Grand Slam title by competing at the Wimbledon Championships.Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic, penned a heartwarming note after the Serb reached the Wimbledon semi-finalsNovak Djokovic put up some impressive performances at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, as he advanced to the semi-finals after besting several top-notch players. In the quarterfinal round, he locked horns with Flavio Cobolli, where both players gave tough competition to each other. After four sets, they stood on the tie-breaker ground, which was eventually nabbed by the Serb.Djokovic progressed to the semi-finals after claiming a 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over the Italian. Shortly after this clash, the 38-year-old's wife, Jelena Djokovic, penned a tribute for her husband on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of the Wimbledon Centre Court and writing a note in the caption that read:“20 years of sitting on the edge of my seat for this amazing human 🥹❤️🤯,” wrote Novak Djokovic's wife. The Serb squared off against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals; however, he faced a heartbreaking upset after the Italian claimed a straight three-set 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win, advancing to the final round.Ahead of this tournament, Novak Djokovic encountered a similar experience at the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals and competed against Jannik Sinner but fell short of qualifying for the finals.