Carlos Alcaraz's emotional celebration with his coach and former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero after winning his maiden Wimbledon title sparked delight among tennis fans.

On Sunday, July 16, Alcaraz claimed his second Grand Slam title after edging past seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling final clash.

With his win, the Spaniard snapped Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon and handed the Serb his first defeat on Centre Court in 10 years, since his loss to Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Following his victory, Alcaraz made his way to his players' box to share his moment of triumph with his coaching team and family. The 20-year-old embraced his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who was visibly overcome by emotion.

A picture of the touching moment has since been making the rounds on social media, captivating the attention of tennis fans.

A fan joked that the picture made it appear as if Alcaraz was proposing to his coach.

"This looks like Carlos Alcaraz proposing to Juanki. He better've said yes," the fan commented.

Another fan deemed it one of the most "magical" pictures of the day.

"This picture is one of the most magical pictures from today. Truly special, truly emotional. TEAMWORK," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

@carlosalcaraz | @juankiferri | #Wimbledon We did it, coach. This is a really heartfelt moment, everything Juan Ferrero has done for Carlitos is amazing, he’s probably feeling very very proud as a coach, a mentor, a father figure

"He's got basically best of all three worlds" - Novak Djokovic sees shades of himself, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal in Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final

Following his defeat in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final, Novak Djokovic expressed his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz. He stated that the Spaniard possessed the best qualities of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and himself.

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically best of all three worlds," he said.

The Serb lauded the World No. 1's remarkable mental resilience and maturity at 20 years of age. He also made a mention of Alcaraz's competitiveness and fighting spirit, drawing a comparison to Nadal.

"He's got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It's quite impressive. He's got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we've seen with Rafa over the years," he added.

Upon hearing about Djokovic's comment, Alcaraz stated that it was "crazy" to learn about the veteran's assessment of his game. However, he asserted that he was not thinking along those terms and expressed his desire to be the complete "Carlos Alcaraz" instead.

"It's crazy that Novak say that, honestly. But I consider myself a really complete player," Alcaraz said. "Probably he's right. But I don't want to think about it. I going to think that I'm full Carlos Alcaraz, let's say, but probably I have some great ability from every player."