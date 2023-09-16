Lorenzo Musetti follows in Novak Djokovic's footsteps, recreates Ben Shelton's celebration after Davis Cup win

After Novak Djokovic copied Ben Shelton's phone celebration at the 2023 US Open, Lorenzo Musetti has done the same after winning a match at the Davis Cup.

After Italy suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Canada in their opening tie of the Davis Cup, they needed a win against Chile to remain alive in the competition. On Friday, September 15, the Italians did just that, defeating Chile 3-0 and staying in contention for a Final 8 berth.

Playing in his first singles match at the Davis Cup, Matteo Arnaldi registered a comeback win against Cristian Garin (2-6, 6-4, 6-3) to put the home side in front. Lorenzo Sonego also registered a come-from-behind win when he beat Nicolas Jarry 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

In the final match, which was the doubles rubber, the pair of Lorenzo Musetti and Sonego won 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(2) against Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo. After sealing the win in the third-set tiebreak, Musetti celebrated the result with a celebration that has now become famous thanks to Djokovic and Shelton.

At the US Open earlier this month, Shelton defeated Frances Taifoe in the quarterfinals and celebrated it by using a gesture mimicking the act of speaking on the phone and then hanging up.

In the following round, he lost to Djokovic in straight sets and the Serbian veteran, in an ironic manner, used the same celebration to mark the win.

Matteo Berrettini turns up to support Lorenzo Musetti and Co. in Davis Cup

Matteo Berrettini turned up to support Italy in their Davis Cup tie against Chile.

Despite pulling out of the Davis Cup Finals due to injury, Matteo Berrettini turned up in Bologna to support his compatriots.

Berrettini had a nasty fall in his second-round clash with Arthur Rinderknech at the 2023 US Open. He rolled his ankle and couldn't move properly, forcing him to retire mid-match and leave the court in a wheelchair.

With Italy looking to bounce back from the defeat to Canada when they took on Chile, they were cheered on not only by the vocal home fans but also by Berrettini, who turned up in person to show his support.

Matteo Arnaldi stated that having the former Wimbledon finalist on the sidelines cheering for him helped him in his come-from-behind win against Cristian Garin.

“Like we always say we’re a family, so it was really nice to see him. He was standing every point cheering for me with my coach and all the other guys so I think that really also helped me to stay in the match. Because it wasn’t easy when I started, I was so nervous and the match could have slid away from me very easily,” he said. (via Davis Cup)

All teams in Group A remain in contention to make it to the Final 8. Table-toppers Canada will next face Chile on Saturday, while Italy take on Sweden on Sunday