Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri drops 1-word reaction to Italian's Miami Open training session photodump

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, reacted to his photodump from the Miami Open training session. The Italian will hope to change his fortunes in Miami after a season of more lows than highs.

Musetti traveled to Miami on the back of another disappointing outing this season. However, he has gotten to work ahead of the second phase of the "Sunshine Double" as seen in a photodump on Instagram.

The World No. 16 is training in full flow with his team and received an endearing message from his partner. Confalonieri commented on the post:

"Mio" (mine in Italian)

Veronica Confalonieri's comment on Lorenzo Musetti's Instagram post (Image: Instagram @lore_musetti)

Confalonieri, who works as a graphic designer for Sky Italy, has been a constant support for the Italian this season. She travels with him and their son Ludovico on tour. Recently, they celebrated Ludovico's first birthday.

Lorenzo Musetti said that the birth of his son Ludovico has helped him improve his game

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri's son Ludovico was born in March 2024. The Italian had a solid season last year capped off by an Olympic bronze medal in Paris and the Davis Cup title.

In November 2024, while speaking to Tennis Channel, Musetti revealed how becoming a father has helped improve his game.

"With the birth of my of my son, Ludovico, that gave me a lot of responsibility on also Lorenzo 'the player' and not just of the 'figure of the father'," Musetti said. "So definitely in in that terms, I think I improved a lot."

"Even if I think I have to do more and that will bring me probably even more results," he added.

The 23-year-old even revealed that he was scared of holding his son but the instincts came naturally.

"Honestly, I was pretty scared of everything but it goes really naturally, Musetti said. "All the things like holding the baby."

"I was really scared of holding him and then when the nurse was giving me him for the first time, I was holding him like really in a natural way. Me and Veronica, my partner. I think we are doing a good job," he added.

The Italian holds a disappointing 5-3 record so far this season. Up next for him is the Miami Open where he is seeded 15th. He will receive a bye in the first round and face the winner of Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Quentin Halys in the second.

