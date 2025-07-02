"Lot of people need to pick up the level to keep up" - Tommy Paul shares honest opinion on Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's French Open epic

American tennis player Tommy Paul shared his opinion about the 2025 Roland Garros men's Finals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The match that continued for over five hours was an intense battle between two of the current top-ranked players.
The match saw Alcaraz coming back after being two sets down in the finals to win in five sets and script an epic title defense. Several top players, such as the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal himself, have shared their admiration towards the performance put up by these two young players.
Speaking about the match in a recent interview, Paul expressed his admiration for Alcaraz and Sinner. The 2024 Olympics bronze medalist also claimed that several players on the tour have to level up their game to reach the levels showcased by the Spaniard and the Italian. Paul said (via Tennis.com):
"We all know what it was, amazing to watch and I mean I love both of these guys, love watching both of these guys. I mean they're obviously leading the way in our sport right now. I hear a lot of people talk about, it just takes like putting together two weeks to win a slam. I think right now, there's a lot of people need to pick up the level to keep up with these guys."
Notably, Tommy Paul also faced Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open quarterfinal, where he suffered a straight-set defeat against the Spaniard. The American also faced a semifinal defeat against Sinner during their clash at the Italian Open in May.
However, Paul has bounced back with a first-round Wimbledon victory over Johannus Monday. He won the contest in three straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-2) to set up a match against Sebastian Ofner in the subsequent round.
Tommy Paul makes his feelings known about competing at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Tommy Paul recently shed light on his thought process before competing at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. This will be his second grass-court tournament of the season after the Eastbourne Open, where he lost in the first round to British player Dan Evans.
Paul shared that he will be going into the tournament with a competitive mindset and a hunger to win. The 28-year-old also added that he has prepared well for the tournament and is not casual about it. He said (via ATP Tour):
"I want to win. I don't like losing in any situation. I am a competitive guy. I want to win and I am not coming into the tournament like, ‘I'm going to play Wimbledon, if I lose it’s okay.’ I am going to give it my best, and I feel like I have prepared as well as I can in this situation."
During the conversation, Tommy Paul also revealed that after Wimbledon, he is looking to start his preparations for the US Open, scheduled to take place in August.