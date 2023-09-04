"Love seeing the next generation get it done"- King Richard star Will Smith congratulates Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton on reaching US Open QF

Oscar-winning actor Will Smith has congratulated Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton for advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. He also lauded the next generation of American tennis players on their achievements at Flushing Meadows this year.

Several Americans, including Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz, have reached the final eight at the New York Major this year.

Will Smith, an actor, film producer, and rapper who also has won four Grammy awards, recently shared a post on social media in which he congratulated up-and-coming tennis players on their outstanding performances in the 2023 US Open.

"Congrats @cocogauff @benshelton! Love seein' the next generation get it done! @usopen," Will Smith wrote.

Coco Gauff won her fourth-round match against Caroline Wozniacki at Arthur Ashe Stadium and cruised into the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 3. Wozniacki, who returned to competition after an absence of nearly three years, was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 in a nail-biting three-setter that lasted more than two hours.

20-year-old Ben Shelton, who won the NCAA men's singles title in 2022, progressed into the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 win over compatriot Tommy Paul.

Shelton produced 16 aces, fired 36 winners and served at the speed of 149 miles per hour becoming the youngest American male, after Andy Roddick, to reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. He will now face another another American, Frances Tiafoe - who beat Australian Rinky Hijikata in straight sets, in the last eight.

Andy Roddick shows his support for American players

Andy Roddick, who was the last American to win the men's singles event at the US Open, has shown his support for his fellow countryment at Flushing Meadows. The 2003 US Open winner recently posted a picture of the American flag on his social media account.

American players are enjoying a lot of success in the ongoing US Open, with four players - Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton - having already booked their spots in the quarterfinals of the men's and women's singles event. This is also the the first time since 2005 that three American men's players reached the US open quarterfinals.

The United States could have as many as six players competing in the quarterfinals, with Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Payton Stearns all scheduled to play on the second day of the quarterfinals.