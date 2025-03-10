Madison Keys & husband Bjorn react to ex-NFL player Reshard Langford finally getting recognition for his work behind the scenes training tennis pros

Madison Keys, who won her maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne earlier this year, is coached by her husband Bjorn Frantagelo, an ex-tennis player. Keys’ strength and conditioning coach is Reshard Langford, who is a former NFL player. He played a crucial role in Keys’ triumph at the Australian Open by ensuring she was physically ready for the tournament.

Ad

Keys has a long history of struggling with lingering injuries which have hindered her performances and restricted her from playing at her best in the past. But this year in Australia, she played the best tennis of her career. The couple has credited Langford for the success, helping Madison overcome the injury challenges and enabling her to play freely.

Reshard Langford, played as a defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs between 2009-11. Right now he works as a personal trainer in the tennis world, making the players faster, stronger, and more injury-resistant. Currently, he is working with America’s top two tennis players, Madison Keys and Ben Shelton.

Ad

Trending

The Athletic released a feature on Langford, who has transitioned from the NFL to training elite tennis players. The couple, Madison Keys and Bjorn Frantangelo, took to Instagram celebrating Langford’s long overdue recognition.

They reacted by tagging Langford’s Instagram handle along with emotional emojis.

Madison Keys’ reaction:

"🥺"

Bjorn Fratangelo’s reaction:

"🙌🏻"

Madison Keys' Instagram story (L); Bjorn Fratangelo's Instagram story - Source: Left: @madisonkeys/via Instagram, Right: @bjornfrat/via Instagram

Keys and Fratangelo’s admiration towards Langford shows how much he means to their camp and the impact he has created in their journey. For the couple, he is more than just a trainer, he’s a key part of their tennis family.

Ad

Physical strengthening and conditioning has become an integral part of tennis and Lanford’s NFL-honed methods have really come in handy for the athletes, bringing a new level of fitness preparation to the sport which has helped in evolving the sport overall.

Madison Keys paid tribute to her husband and her team for winning her maiden Grand Slam title

Madison Keys with her team (Kayla Fujimoto; Madison Keys; Bjorn Fratangelo; Reshard Langford) at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

After securing her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, Madison Keys was invited to Andy Roddick’s podcast, where she paid tribute to her husband and coach, Fratangelo, along with her other team members Kayla Fujimoto and Reshard Langford. She had even expressed her gratitude towards her team in the winning speech as well after winning the title.

Ad

Looking back on the challenges she faced in recent years, some of them self-inflicted and others caused by persistent injuries, Keys thanked her team for supporting and believing in her when she found it difficult to believe in herself.

“Having Bjorn, along with Kayla and Lang, round as well. They have all been so supportive at every point in my career. I think they've been so important because there were so many times over the last five, six, seven years when I really didn’t know if I would ever get the opportunity again," Keys said.

Ad

"Not only did they believe in me when I couldn't, but they also made me feel so supported and loved. It never mattered whether I won a Slam or not—they were always going to be my biggest cheerleaders. I felt like that kind of finally gave me the ability to be proud of my career, with or without a Slam,” she further added.

For Keys, it was a victory not just for herself but also for those who are closest to her and who believed in her to make it happen. Her heartfelt words highlight how instrumental Fratangelo and the rest of her team were in helping her win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback