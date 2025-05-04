Madrid Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Casper Ruud and runner-up Jack Draper earn?

The second Masters 1000 of the European clay swing, the 2025 Madrid Open, has finally come to a close on June 4. 14th seed Casper Ruud defeated fifth seed Jack Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in a blockbuster finale to get a massive boost this clay swing.

The Madrid Open champion Ruud is set to take home the lion's share of $1,120,212, with the runner-up Draper also taking a significant prize of $595,764 home with him. The two semifinalists, 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti and 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo, will receive a hefty sum of $330,981.

Ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, 22nd seed Jakub Mensik, Matteo Arnaldi, and lucky loser Gabriel Diallo will all bag $188,417, and top seed Alexander Zverev, Alexander Bublik, third seed Taylor Fritz, 31st seed Brandon Nakashima, 11th seed Tommy Paul, 16th seed Frances Tiafoe, sixth seed Alex de Minaur, and 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov will each get $102,857 for their fourth round finish.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev, 12th seed Ben Shelton, 17th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 23rd seed Sebastian Korda, 24th seed Karen Khachanov, 28th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 29th seed Denis Shapavalov, 30th seed Matteo Berrettini, and others who exited in the third round are set to receive $60,188.

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic, eighth seed Holger Rune, 13th seed Arthur Fils, 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21st seed Ugo Humbert, 25th seed Alexei Popyrin, and others will take home $35,135 for their second-round runs, and Jaume Munar, Alex Michelsen, Rinky Hijikata, Hamad Meedjedovic, and others will receive a respectable $23,677 for their opening-round exits.

The players who failed to qualify for the main draw won't go empty-handed as those who were ousted in the second round of the qualifiers will receive $13,749, while the opening round exiters will get $7,130.

Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers reign supreme in the men's doubles of the 2025 Madrid Open

Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Fifth seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcelo Granollers took down top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo 6-4, 6-4 to win the Madrid Open. The champions will receive a huge sum of $455,531, while the runner-ups are set to take home $241,162.

Semifinalists Christian Harrison and Evan King, and third seeds Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz, will receive a prize of $129,508. Sixth seeds Nikola Metkic and Michael Venus, second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, and other quarterfinalists will all receive a hefty sum of $64,766.

Jamie Murray and Rajeev Ram, Flavio Cobolli and Lorenzo Musetti, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Rohan Bopanna and Ben Shelton, and other second-round exiters will get $34,731 for their runs. Meanwhile, fourth seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, eighth seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, Matthew Ebden and Jordan Peers, and others ousted in the first round, will receive $18,980.

