"Makes a strong case MVP for 2022" - Tennis journalist on Novak Djokovic's 'strange' year

2022 has been a bizarre year for former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Despite another successful season, which included a seventh Wimbledon title and three other trophies, the Serb had to sit out many big tournaments.

Djokovic was barred from competing at two of the four Grand Slams this season as well as four Masters 1000 events due to his unvaccinated status.

Tennis journalist Jon Weirthiem believes that the Serb is a strong contender for MVP despite having one of the "stranger" seasons in tennis history.

"The guy - by choice - missed two of the four Majors… And makes a strong case MVP for 2022. Without turning this into a referendum/culture war front on science/rugged individualism, can we agree this was one of the stranger winning seasons in Tennis history?" he tweeted.

"I would like to believe that I'm evolving" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic walks onto the court for his match against Taylor Fritz at the 2022 ATP Finals

In a press conference following his win over Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals, Djokovic spoke about his evolution on and off the tennis court. The 21-time Major champion said he had gained more wisdom as he got older, leading to the creation of a "formula of success."

"Well, I would like to believe that I'm evolving, as anybody else, hopefully in a positive way," Djokovic said. "I'm experiencing changes on my body and of course with my mentality, my mind, my character. We all are evolving and moving along. Every single year we are different people."

"Of course, with the different circumstances in life, you adapt to them and you try to be the better version that you have been the year before, not just in terms of athleticism or results or tennis, but just in general" he continued.

"There is more experience. I like to maybe believe there is more wisdom, as well, in terms of how I see things related to my sport and my life. Of course, I'm seeing tennis differently and the life around tennis today than I've seen it 15 years ago. I've always been very thorough with my approach and analysis on and off the court. Of course, as I was getting older, each year was passing, more things, more lessons learned, more things added, some maybe put away. It creates a formula of success that is obviously working for you, but maybe not for somebody else," he concluded.

