"Makes me want to cry" - Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze gets emotional over American's thoughtful efforts for their engagement

American tennis player Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, shared an emotional message for the former after the couple announced their engagement. Notably, Lorenze is an influencer who generally works in the fashion and lifestyle beats.
Paul and Lorenze are reported to have started dating in 2022, and since then, the latter has been occasionally seen supporting Paul in his tennis tournaments. Three years after this, the couple has taken their relationship to the next level as they recently got engaged in a beachside setting.
Following this emotional moment in their lives, Lorenze shared a post on her Instagram stories to appreciate Paul's efforts in organizing the ceremony and managing every minute detail accurately. She wrote:
"The amount of thought and love Tommy put into these past few days makes me want to cry all over again. I feel so incredibly lucky. He planned everything so thoughtfully, every detail, every surprise surrounded by my favorite things and the people I love the most."
Notably, in the tennis aspect, Tommy Paul is coming at the back of a disappointing grass-court season. He faced a first-round elimination against Dan Evans at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, before a four-set defeat against Sebastian Ofner at the Wimbledon Championships.
Tommy Paul makes his feelings known on improving his tennis professionalism
Tommy Paul recently opened up about maintaining his professionalism on and off the court. This came after the American player's first-round victory over Johannus Monday at the 2025 Wimbledon.
In an interview, Paul shared that the people around him have helped him to make decisions in his favor, both on and off the tennis court. Additionally, Paul also mentioned that he has built his entire focus on tennis and has avoided other activities. He said (via Tennis Channel, 1:38 onwards):
"I think I made some good hires, I have some good people around me who hold me accountable and made sure I made some good decisions on the court and off the court. When we're at home, we're just getting to work, I think I got a lot of the extra fun stuff out of my system."
Tommy Paul, 28, has been a major player in the American circuit with four ATP singles titles to his name. Paul also registered a major career milestone last year when he won the doubles bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.