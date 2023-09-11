"Making history time and time again" - Martina Navratilova lauds Novak Djokovic for US Open triumph & record-extending 24th Grand Slam

Martina Navratilova congratulated Novak Djokovic for winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open on Sunday, September 10.

The Serb became the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles, surpassing Serena Williams' tally of 23 Majors. He avenged his 2021 loss to Daniil Medvedev by beating the Russian in Sunday's final to win his fourth US Open title. The duo competed at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium for over three hours, and the Serb recorded a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over the Russian.

Following his win, Novak Djokovic has earned praise and appreciation from former tennis professionals as well as fans. 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova joined the bandwagon and congratulated the 36-year-old on his 24th Major crown.

"Huge congratulations to @DjokerNole for #24- making history time and time again!!! Bravo!" Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic also matched Margaret Court's all-time tally of 24 Grand Slam singles titles (13 of which came before the Open Era began).

Novak Djokovic enjoys a 10-5 head-to-head record against Daniil Medvedev

US Open Tennis

Daniil Medvedev is one of only three players to have beaten Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final since 2017. The Russian brought an end to the Serb's hopes of winning the Calendar Slam in 2021 by defeating him in the US Open final.

The duo have played against each other 15 times over the years, with the Serb enjoying a comfortable 10-5 lead in their head-to-head record.

The recent US Open title clash was their third encounter this season. While the Russian won in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships, Djokovic defeated Medvedev in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic urged Medvedev to continue with his authentic celebrations. The Russian famously did the "dead fish" celebration after winning the 2021 US Open. He later explained that he found inspiration from playing FIFA on PlayStation.

“I just want to say that, I think he has definitely the most authentic personality out there and never change please with your celebrations, with your comments. I love it. You know, definitely the best,” Djokovic said during the presentation ceremony.

Medvedev also lost the 2021 Australian Open title to the Serb.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis