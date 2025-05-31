"Making a joke out of the tour" - Fans laud Jannik Sinner's ruthless win over Jiri Lehecka at French Open

Fans sang high praise for Jannik Sinner after he defeated World No. 34 Jiri Lehecka in straight sets at the French Open. The World No. 1 has now qualified for the fourth round of eight consecutive Grand Slam events.

On Saturday, May 31, Jannik Sinner faced Jiri Lehecka in what was expected to be a challenging encounter. However, the World No. 1 delivered a masterclass, dominating from the start.

He opened with a flawless first set, handing Lehecka a bagel. While the Czech managed to win a game in the second set and two more in the third, he never truly threatened, as Sinner cruised to a commanding 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

The scoreline was shared on X, and many fans lauded the Italian for showing his superiority on the ATP Tour.

"Yeah yeah terrifying tennis, making a joke out of the tour rn," one fan wrote.

"Jannik Sinner WOW! He has mastered pretty much every part of the game and when you combine that with his consistency you get a monster... Really TERRIFYING stuff," another fan wrote.

"Sinner. The MACHINE. It's terrifying," a third fan added.

A few fans compared Jannik Sinner to Carlos Alcaraz, stating that the Spaniard sometimes falters against opponents such as Lehecka. However, the World No. 1 dispatches them with ease.

"I'm really glad Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are as different as they are in terms of how they approach their tennis. Sinner's the one for you if you need security and reassurance, Alcaraz is the one for you if you slightly hate yourself," one fan wrote.

"Sinner as usual displaying his ruthlessness, doesn't waste time with players he should routinely beat. And then you have Alcaraz, who would probably be brawling with Lehecka. When you're a champion, you must always make the bums feel your presence," another fan wrote.

"Right now that’s the main difference I see between him and alcaraz. Sinner doesn’t have bad days with average players," yet another fan wrote.

French Open 2025 4R: Jannik Sinner to take on 17th seed Andrey Rublev

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to face 17th seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open. Sinner has been in exceptional form, defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in just over 90 minutes, extending his Grand Slam winning streak to 17 matches and maintaining a perfect record at Roland Garros this year.

Rublev's path to the fourth round included a four-set win over Lloyd Harris and a straight-sets victory against Adam Walton. He advanced to face Sinner after Arthur Fils withdrew due to a back injury.

Their head-to-head record stands at 6-3 in Sinner's favor. While Sinner's recent performances position him as the favorite, Rublev's experience on clay suggests a competitive match ahead.

