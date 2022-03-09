"Man who said sacrificing trophies is a price he's willing to pay is not looking very willing to pay the price after all": Tennis fans call out Novak Djokovic for not withdrawing from Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic has once again found himself in hot water, this time at the Indian Wells Masters 2022. Although the World No. 2 does not qualify to enter the United States because of existing vaccine mandates, he has been included in the draw for the tournament.

According to the rules, a player will only be removed from mandatory ATP 1000 events after they communicate the decision directly to tournament organizers. Since the Serb has not initiated the move, he has been provisionally announced as the second seed.

In a statement released on social media, the concerned authorities revealed that they are trying to contact the 20-time Grand Slam champion and his team to see if he received any last-minute exemptions from the CDC.

"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country," the statement read. "We will provide updates in the future as we learn more."

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



#IndianWells

But with only a couple of days left until the main draw kicks off on March 10, tennis fans on Twitter were understandably unhappy with Djokovic's actions -- or lack thereof. Many called him out for leaving it till the eleventh hour to withdraw, thereby drawing attention away from on-court action.

"As if Novak Djokovic needs any more bad PR, failing to withdraw before the Indian Wells draw is made is NOT a good look. how long will this [circus] go on?" one user tweeted.

Ricky Dimon @Dimonator as if Novak Djokovic needs any more bad PR, failing to withdraw before the Indian Wells draw is made is NOT a good look.

how long will this 🤡-show go on?



how long will this 🤡-show go on?

C'mon Museum! @ChumJetzeAnyone



#IndianWells What happened to his statement about not playing tournaments for his beliefs? So much time and resource being put into accommodating him, when the AO viewing figures showed that it didn't matter that he wasn't in the tournament.

Sarah @Sarah_Oestreich



#IndianWells Why are we still doing this? Novak Djokovic doesn't meet the guidelines necessary to enter the US so he shouldn't be in the #IndianWells draw. Or course tennis can make something even this simple unnecessarily complicated

"At least he got the attention he so obviously craves," another user tweeted.

tom⁴⁴♟ @ryuyxji



#IndianWells at least he got the attention he so obviously craves 😐

Jared Murtha @MurtCJ @BenRothenberg For all the appeal of Djokovic and him playing the guy just doesn’t get it. He needs to stop the drama and trying to circumvent the rules. It’s not helping his reputation or his game to be honest. Wondering if this had an impact on his coaching break up. @BenRothenberg For all the appeal of Djokovic and him playing the guy just doesn’t get it. He needs to stop the drama and trying to circumvent the rules. It’s not helping his reputation or his game to be honest. Wondering if this had an impact on his coaching break up.

Some fans were worried about the indirect impact the Serb's refusal to withdraw could have on the rest of the field, and lower-ranked players in particular. Had he pulled out before the qualifying draw was announced, World No. 85 Joao Sousa would have entered the main draw and someone else would have taken up Sousa's place in the qualifiers.

"People who don't follow tennis closely won't understand how he's negatively impacting the qualifying and main draws each time he does this, and potentially depriving some people of the opportunity to play," a fan wrote.

Cheryl Harris @cdh111 @BenRothenberg People who don't follow tennis closely won't understand how he's negatively impacting the qualifying and main draws each time he does this, and potentially depriving some people of the opportunity to play. @BenRothenberg People who don't follow tennis closely won't understand how he's negatively impacting the qualifying and main draws each time he does this, and potentially depriving some people of the opportunity to play.

Danny | Aspiring Emma stan @Emmagoatcanu



BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



#IndianWells If I was the first seed in qualifying I'd be proper annoyed at being made to play two extra matches by a guy who knows he can't enter the USHow exactly is Djokovic helping his fellow players again?

"As many have mentioned, Novak Djokovic pretends to be some “champion” for lower-ranked players and fights for their interests, yet refuses to withdraw and therefore impacts main draw entry lists and qualifying draws. His only interest is his own," another fan wrote.

Matthew. @MFallingStar18



#IndianWells As many have mentioned, Novak Djokovic pretends to be some "champion" for lower-ranked players and fights for their interests, yet refuses to withdraw and therefore impacts main draw entry lists and qualifying draws. His only interest is his own.

Petty Crocker @MakeItWayne15 Remember when Novak created the PTPA to protect the players and put their well-being first yet continues to do things that take away from tournaments, make tennis look bad, and hurt his fellow players Remember when Novak created the PTPA to protect the players and put their well-being first yet continues to do things that take away from tournaments, make tennis look bad, and hurt his fellow players

C'mon Museum! @ChumJetzeAnyone



#IndianWells Time, recourses & money being spent on this, as well as affecting lower ranked players. It just shows he doesn't care about other players, only himself. I'm sure the PTPA will release some bogus statement about them 'being in contact with the players'

It should be noted that Sousa ended up winning his first round of qualifying against Max Purcell, a three-set marathon that lasted three hours.

José Morgado @josemorgado João Sousa, who arrived Indian Wells on Monday morning and waited till last minute for a possible late (Djokovic or other) withdrawal to make the MD, saves two match points and comes back to beat Max Purcell 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in 3h00 to reach the last qualifying round. João Sousa, who arrived Indian Wells on Monday morning and waited till last minute for a possible late (Djokovic or other) withdrawal to make the MD, saves two match points and comes back to beat Max Purcell 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in 3h00 to reach the last qualifying round.

However, the reason most fans were unhappy about the whole incident came from Novak Djokovic's recent interview with the BBC. In the interview, the Serb had stated that he was "willing to pay the price" of missing out on tournaments if it meant he could stick to his principles.

But several fans have pointed out the discrepancy between what he had said back then and his actions now.

"The man who said sacrificing trophies is a price he's willing to pay is not looking very willing to pay the price after all," one user tweeted.

Cree @caffeinatedcree



#IndianWells The man who said sacrificing trophies is a price he's willing to pay is not looking very willing to pay the price after all.

It's Rena Bitch @ItsRenaBitch1

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



#IndianWells For someone who said he was ready for the consequences of not getting the vaccine... It looks like he's trying the hardest not to.He should be banned for life for bad advertisement to the sport, he has nothing left to give, go run for president in Serbia and get fucked

"I swear to God he’s so annoying. You were ready to miss tournaments over the vaccine. Why can’t you just stick to that instead of screwing up another draw and depriving someone else of a place," another user on Twitter lamented.

Harry @cfc_couch



#IndianWells I stg he's so annoying. You were ready to miss tournaments over the vaccine. Why can't you just stick to that instead of screwing up another draw and depriving someone else of a place

ThinkTennis @Think_Tennis



#IndianWells This deliberate uncertainty engineered by Djokovic is yet another black mark. Cares only for himself. Everything else he does is performative bullshit.

Novak Djokovic also had his group of supporters who defended him in his pursuit of playing at the Indian Wells Masters 2022

Novak Djokovic fans, on the other hand, did not think he had done anything untoward

It was not just criticism that was reserved for Novak Djokovic for his recent shenanigans. His loyal group of fans flocked to his support with gusto, remarking that the World No. 2 had done nothing that was against the rules and that he was merely waiting for the CDC to confirm his eligibility.

In fact, most fans of the Serb were of the opinion that it was tennis that was losing out if he was unable to play in the tournament.

"[Novak Djokovic] is reported to have caught the virus, not once but twice! Would have acquired robust natural immunity. Played a tournament in Dubai last month. I don't believe it triggered a spike in cases or anyone died as a result. Tennis is losing out due to a ridiculous policy!" a fan wrote.

Rohan Alvares @toi_rohanA



#IndianWells He is reported to have caught the virus, not once but twice! Would have acquired robust natural immunity. Played a tournament in Dubai last month. I don't believe it triggered a spike in cases or anyone died as a result. Tennis is losing out due to a ridiculous policy!

PT @PTTennis1 There is no logical argument that justifies Djokovic not being unable to play in Indian Wells.



You know it, I know it, everyone knows it.



On that basis why would he remove himself from the draw? It's on them to see sense, not for him to bow down to their stupidity. There is no logical argument that justifies Djokovic not being unable to play in Indian Wells. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it.On that basis why would he remove himself from the draw? It's on them to see sense, not for him to bow down to their stupidity.

"If you could find a way to play within the rules, why not. Try all the options possible and if everything is closed don't play. Simple as that. To all the trollers: He said he's willing to skip tournaments if "he's not allowed to play", if he's allowed to play why not?" another fan wrote.

Dheeraj @tennis_DPA



BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



#IndianWells If you could find a way to play within the rules, why not. Try all the options possible and if everything is closed don't play. Simple as that.To all the trollers(Rafans): He said he's willing to skip tournaments if "he's not allowed to play", if he's allowed to play why not?

USB @Malaikoftaisbae



#IndianWells People in the QTs are crying as always. My king is unbothered. Keep whining. He ain't playing and we all know it. But it's good to see you all get some likes in his name.

If by any chance Djokovic is miraculously allowed to play in Indian Wells, the five-time winner is slated to take on the winner of the first-round encounter between Jordan Thompson and David Goffin in his opener.

