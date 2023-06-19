Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, Maria Sharapova and others from the tennis world recently shared their heartfelt Father's Day wishes.

Commonly celebrated on the third Sunday in June, Father's Day serves as an occasion to honor and pay tribute to fathers and father figures in one's life. This year, the occasion was observed on June 18.

The tennis community also took advantage of the occasion and shared touching messages dedicated to their fathers.

Coco Gauff took to social media and shared a picture of herself posing with her father Corey and expressed her appeciation for their constant support of each other.

"I have your back and you always have mine. Love you and Happy Father's Day," she wrote on Instagram.

"Happy dad's day to best one in the [world]," Coco Gauff wrote on her Instragram story as well.

Maria Sharapova, too, commemorated the occasion, celebrating her fiance Alexander Gilkes' first Father's Day with their son Theodore, born on July 1, 2022.

"Papa," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff and Maria Sharapova's Instagram stories

Chris Evert took the opportunity to share her appreciation for her ex-husband and the father to her three sons, Andy Mill. The couple got married in 1988 and divorced in 2006.

"Happy Father's Day to this special guy. A wonderful father and role model to our three sons. He thinks he's the sheriff of Aspen," she tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert …A wonderful father and role model to our three sons. He thinks he’s the sheriff of Aspen…🙄🙄🙄 Happy Father’s Day to this special guy…A wonderful father and role model to our three sons. He thinks he’s the sheriff of Aspen…🙄🙄🙄 #andy Happy Father’s Day to this special guy ❤️…A wonderful father and role model to our three sons. He thinks he’s the sheriff of Aspen…🙄🙄🙄#andy https://t.co/J6ouedkWpI

Leylah Fernandez shared a photograph of herself posing with her father Jorge, and her younger sister and fellow tennis player Bianca.

"Happy Father's Day!! We love you very much!!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Boris Becker and his son Elias celebrated the occasion by playing a game of tennis at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

"Thank you @boss for a fun day on the grass," Elias Becker wrote on Instagram.

Boris Becker reshared his son's post to his own social media with a heart emoji.

Leylah Fernandez and Boris Becker's Instagram stories

Sloane Stephens took to social media and shared her appreciation for her father and the father figures in her life with a heartfelt message.

"Happy father’s day to all of the amazing men who have played irreplaceable roles in my life!" she wrote on Instagram.

"Father figures, whether biological fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors, or any other person who has taken on the responsibility of guiding and nurturing. You are the pillars of strength and support, the silent heroes who often go unnoticed. You provide stability, wisdom, and unconditional love," she added.

Last but not least, Billie Jean King shared a touching message for her late father Bill Moffitt.

"My father, Bill Moffitt, was my life coach. He was a hard worker with boundless energy, & a devoted police officer and firefighter. As the dad to two competitive athletes, he made sure Randy and I gave our best to our sports & never gave up. #HappyFathersDay, Dad. Missing you," King tweeted.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



As the dad to two competitive athletes, he made sure Randy and I gave our best to our sports & never gave up.



, Dad. Missing you. My father, Bill Moffitt, was my life coach. He was a hard worker with boundless energy, & a devoted police officer and firefighter.As the dad to two competitive athletes, he made sure Randy and I gave our best to our sports & never gave up. #HappyFathersDay , Dad. Missing you. My father, Bill Moffitt, was my life coach. He was a hard worker with boundless energy, & a devoted police officer and firefighter. As the dad to two competitive athletes, he made sure Randy and I gave our best to our sports & never gave up.#HappyFathersDay, Dad. Missing you. https://t.co/gM2BqOATaH

Coco Gauff set to take on Katerina Siniakova in Berlin

Coco Gauff set to begin her grass-court campaign

Coco Gauff most recently suffered a defeat against eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open. She is now set to begin her grass-court campaign at the bett1open in Berlin, Germany.

The American has enjoyed prior success at the WTA 500 event, having reached the semifinals last year. She missed out on advancing to her first grass-court final, however, after losing to Ons Jabeur in straight sets in their last-four clash.

Gauff will be up against Katerina Siniakova in her tournament opener in Berlin. The 19-year-old enjoys a dominant 4-1 head-to-head record against Siniakova.

Poll : 0 votes