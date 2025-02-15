Maria Sharapova, fiancé Alexander Gilkes and son Theodore celebrate Valentine’s Day with alpacas in heartwarming family outing

Russian tennis icon Maria Sharapova enjoyed a delightful Valentine’s Day outing with her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, and their son, Theodore, celebrating the day with Alpacas. Gilkes later shared heartwarming glimpses of their adorable celebration online.

Ad

Sharapova achieved numerous milestones in her illustrious career, including five Major titles and 36 WTA Tour titles. She and Gilkes made their relationship public in 2018, got engaged two years later, and welcomed their son, Theodore, in 2022.

The couple frequently shares highlights of their time together online. Recently, Sharapova’s fiancé, renowned British auctioneer Alexander Gilkes, posted a series of pictures from their family's Valentine’s Day outing at an alpaca farm, where they posed alongside the animals.

Ad

Trending

"Happy Valentines Day Mama Llama: alpaca doesn't rhyme and isn't a book. We love you so much," he captioned the post.

Ad

Last year in December, Sharapova and Gilkes enjoyed a memorable winter getaway in Italy, sharing glimpses of their time in the iconic city of Venice. They indulged in authentic Venetian cuisine at Acquastanca in Murano and explored the beautifully restored Palazzo Grimani, renovated by Francesco "Toto" Bergamo Rossi.

The five-time Grand Slam champion also enjoys playful moments with her fiancé. Recently, she shared a humorous clip of interrupting Gilkes’ nap during their shopping trip. She posted a video on Instagram that captured him sleeping peacefully.

Ad

"Yeah. We're not in a rush": Maria Sharapova on her and Alexander Gilkes's wedding

Maria Sharapova at Collision 2024 in Toronto - Image Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes have been together for quite some time, with speculation about their wedding constantly lingering. In an interview with People last year, Sharapova addressed the topic, saying they might plan the wedding within the next two years.

Ad

"We were going to have a big wedding and then I got pregnant, and so we haven't actually scheduled a new wedding yet," she says. "Perhaps in the next couple of years."

Sharapova emphasized that they aren't rushing their wedding, as they are focused on their son, Theodore. She also highlighted Gilkes’ recent company launch, and the balance work and parenting amid their busy lives.

Ad

"Yeah. We're not in a rush," she says with a laugh. "We're just so excited about Theo, and Alexander also just launched his company recently. So in between work and parenting, there's just so much going on right now."

Sharapova often speaks about her son, Theodore. In a past interview, she expressed her joy in traveling with him and shared how she embraces global adventures with her two-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback