  • Maria Sharapova hesitates but ultimately puts her money on Coco Gauff to win US Open over Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sharapova hesitates but ultimately puts her money on Coco Gauff to win US Open over Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 26, 2025 20:02 GMT
In Pictures: Maria Sharapova, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek (Image via: All Getty)

Tennis veteran Maria Sharapova has expressed her excitement at watching Coco Gauff play at the US Open 2025. The American player is set to start her campaign on Tuesday, August 26, against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Gauff is coming off a quarterfinal exit at the Cincinnati Masters, where Italy's Jasmine Paolini defeated her in three sets. However, after this disappointing defeat, Gauff made some rapid changes in her entourage and hired a new coach, Gavin MacMillan, to address her technical shortcomings and thereby came to Flushing Meadows with a fresh perspective.

However, with the likes of in-form Iga Swiatek and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, it won't be a cakewalk for Gauff. Despite this tough opposition, 2006 US Open winner Sharapova has put her money on Gauff to win the 2025 event.

During her appearance on the Today Show ahead of Gauff's first match, Sharapova hesitated at first but then gave her pick, stating:

"You're putting me on the spot, this was supposed to be an easy interview. I want Coco."
Notably, Coco Gauff won the French Open earlier this year, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She also defeated the current World No.1 in the US Open final in 2023.

Coco Gauff opens up about her thought process going into the US Open 2025

Coco Gauff (Image via: Getty)

Coco Gauff opened up about her thought process to enjoy her game at the US Open 2025. Notably, the American player's form in Grand Slams has been quite impressive this season, barring Wimbledon. She won the French Open just a couple of months ago and also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

Ahead of her US Open campaign, Gauff revealed that last year she couldn't enjoy her game as much as she would have liked, as she was the defending champion. In contrast to last season, the American remarked that she is looking to play without any pressure this year. She said (via Elle):

"You know, last year I was coming in as the defending champion. I think I just didn’t get to enjoy it as much, because of all the nerves that came with that. So this year, there’s no pressure. Well, there is, but I’m just really going to try to enjoy the moment."
Speaking about her experience of working with her new coaching staff, Gauff remarked:

"He’s obviously had experience helping someone with this issue before. I’m excited to be with someone who has worked through it."

Notably, last year at the US Open, the 2023 champion was eliminated in the Round of 16 after a defeat in three sets against compatriot Emma Navarro.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Edited by Tushar Bahl
