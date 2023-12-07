Maria Sharapova reacts to baby son Theodore crawling on the beach as she spends time off with family

Maria Sharapova recently expressed her motherly love for her son Theodore as he crawled in the sand on a beach with the sun setting down in the backdrop.

Sharapova remained active on the women's tennis circuit for 19 years from 2001 to 2020. During her time, she won a total of five Grand Slam titles and held the World No. 1 position for 21 weeks.

Sharapova, along with her fiance Alexander Gilkes, welcomed their first child Theodore on July 1, 2022. She and Gilkes have been engaged since December 2020. The Russian had been seeing the British businessman since October 2018.

The tennis ace herself has turned into a full-time businesswoman since drawing the curtains on her tennis career. She is currently enjoying some time off with her family on the beach during the holidays.

The former World No. 1 gave her followers on Instagram an update about the youngest member of her family Theodore. She posted a video of him pootle around the seaside on a cloudy evening and dropped a white-heart emoji.

A screengrab from Maria Sharapova's recent Instagram story.

Maria Sharapova believes becoming a mother "was one of the greatest accomplishments that I’ve ever experienced"

Maria Sharapova speaks at an event.

Maria Sharapova recently stated that becoming a mother has been the best experience of her life thus far. During an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, she said:

"I became a mother about a year ago which I think was one of the greatest accomplishments that I’ve ever experienced.

"I have an entirely new respect for motherhood and parenthood and just that this is the moment of how you like you know your body is experiencing completely different, your mind somewhere else. That’s been challenging, and rewarding because I’m also you know I’d love to work, I’m very ambitious."

Sharapova further admitted that even though she wants to take her professional success to another high, the idea of coming home to a lovely family has fascinated her all along.

"I’ve always had big goals about where I know I’ve set foundation in the business world for several years during my career and I knew that I wanted to take it to another level and grow. But yet I wanted to come home and have this beautiful family and so yeah it's just that it's a bit of a juggle game," Maria Sharapova added.