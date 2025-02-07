Maria Sharapova sends out strong message with intense gym training mirror selfie

Maria Sharapova shared a glimpse of her gym training, highlighting the popular saying, 'no pain, no gain'. Sharapova has long retired from tennis but continued to be closely associated with the sporting domain in various ways.

Maria Sharapova was one of the most formidable players of her time. She was ranked No.1 for 21 weeks and boasts 36 WTA-tour singles titles. Becoming one of the ten women to achieve a Career Grand Slam, Sharapova was known for her rivalry with the legendary, Serena Williams.

She amassed five Grand Slam singles titles before hanging her racket in 2020, having last competed at the Australian Open that year. Four years into retirement, Sharapova holds a penchant for staying fit. She took to her Instagram story to post an in-gym snap and issued a strong caption, reading:

Trending

"What's the saying? No pain no gain?"

Maria Sharapova poses for a mirror selfie; Instagram - @mariasharapova

The Russian player was recently inducted into the Class of 2025 of the International Tennis Hall of Fame for her contribution to the sport. She expressed heartfelt gratitude for the monumental honor on X, writing:

"Incredibly grateful to receive this honor. 🤍 A big thank you to The Hall of Fame, and to all the voters. Most importantly, this recognition is such a beautiful reminder of the deep appreciation I have for my fans. Each one of you made me reach for the stars ✨ and look at what we have achieved together. Thank you."

Her first Grand Slam win at the 2004 Wimbledon came after she trounced the two-time defending champion, Serena Williams. The following year, she became the World No. 1 for the first time as an 18-year-old.

Maria Sharapova weighed in on the impact of collaborations during her tennis days

Sharapova poses for the camera at the Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Besides making waves in tennis, Maria Sharapova paved the way for her fellow female athletes to earn from endorsement deals. Shedding light on how her relationship with brands contributed to the changing landscape of women's sports, she said:

"I am a walking testament to the impact such collaborations can have on an individual athlete. The brand partnerships I cultivated over the years were among the most transformative aspects of my journey as a professional athlete, not only because they helped me feel whole as a person during my playing days, but also because they set the stage for my career in business and entrepreneurship that has followed," she said. (Business of Fashion)

Sharapova featured in Sports Illustrated, Nike, Prince and Canon campaigns, among others. She also invested in companies like Therabody, UFC, Public.com, Tonal, Sugargoop and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback