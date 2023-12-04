"Maria Sharapova wouldn't be top 20 in 2020s because they would take away her drugs" - Fans reject claim of Iga Swiatek not being top 10 in 2000s era

Tennis fans have not taken kindly to a contentious statement made by a Maria Sharapova supporter, claiming that Iga Swiatek wouldn't have been a top 10 player during the 2000s era.

Widely regarded as one of the best players in her generation, Sharapova achieved significant success in her career, winning five Grand Slam titles. She also accomplished the Career Grand Slam, becoming the only Russian among 10 women to achieve the feat. Furthermore, she held the World No. 1 ranking for 21 weeks and clinched a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has emerged as the standout player in the current era of women's tennis. The 22-year-old has won four Major titles, with her latest triumph at the 2023 French Open. She also secured a tour-leading six titles this season, including her maiden WTA Finals title. Additionally, the Pole finished the year as the World No. 1 for the second consecutive year.

Responding to a social media post seeking unpopular opinions, a user, displaying their support for Maria Sharapova through their username, controversially claimed that Iga Swiatek wouldn't have achieved a top 10 ranking in the 2000s era.

"Swiatek wouldn't be a top 10 player in 2000s era," the user posted.

The claim was met with derision from tennis fans, with several of them retaliating by attacking Sharapova's accomplishments, particularly criticizing the Russian for her doping scandal.

"Well Sharapova wouldnt be top 20 in 2020s era because they would take away her drugs and she’d be a poor man’s Jasmine Paolini," one fan commented.

"Sharapova fans are the least entitled to say such things considering their girl doped for 10 years and during that period still went 0-20 against her biggest rival," another fan chimed in.

One user accused the original poster of being jealous that the Pole was a better player than Sharapova.

"That means all the players you like from this current generation wouldn’t have leave the amateur tour? Don’t be jealous Iga is a better player than Sharapova ever was. It’s the sport’s cycle but this copium won’t help!" the user posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Iga Swiatek has "a lot of similarities" to Maria Sharapova, says the Pole's sports agent

Iga Swiatek

Earlier this year, Iga Swiatek's agent Max Eisenbud, who previously worked with Maria Sharapova, highlighted the similarities in their mindsets.

"There are a lot of similarities to Sharapova: Maria wanted to win first, second, third, and fourth. Iga wants to win the same," he said.

He also provided an insight into endorsement deals, emphasizing the importance of transparency with brands. He disclosed that being upfront about the time constraints of players like Swiatek was the most effective approach.

"And I think when you’re talking to brands, and you tell them ‘listen, you might not have as much time with her as maybe others because she’s so focused and wants to win’, usually the brands are excited about that. It’s just something you’re upfront with the brand. And nobody’s surprised when you talk to them like that," he said.

In 2022, Forbes ranked Iga Swiatek as the fifth highest-paid female athlete, with her reported endorsement earnings totaling $5 million. The Pole's major endorsement deals include partnerships with Porsche, Infosys and Visa.