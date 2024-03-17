Maria Sharapova, Zendaya & Tom Holland in attendance during Carlos Alcaraz-Daniil Medvedev Indian Wells final

Maria Sharapova, Zendaya, and Tom Holland provided the star power to the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters on March 17.

Sharapova, a two-time Indian Wells champion, took to Instagram to share that she is in attendance at Stadium 1 of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden to watch the men's final. The Russian stated that this might be the first time she has used valet parking, been seated in the suites in Indian Wells, and even eaten ice cream during a match. She went on to applaud BNP Paribas Open director Tommy Haas for the smooth organization of the tournament.

"Pretty sure I've never used valet parking here and sat in the suites before @tommyhaasofficial knows how to run this thing," Sharapova wrote on Instagram.

"Or eat an ice cream during a game," she continued.

Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were also present to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. This was the second match of the day for the power couple after they witnessed Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari in the women's singles final.

Zendaya's appearance at Indian Wells comes ahead of the release of her tennis-centric film 'Challengers' on April 26. Challengers is directed by Luca Guadagnino and features Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist alongside the 'Dune' star.

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to end eight-month title drought at Indian Wells 2024

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open and is searching for his first title since his triumph at the Wimbledon Championships in July 2023. The young Spaniard won his second Grand Slam in London by defeating Novak Djokovic in the title contest.

Since then, he has only reached one final in 10 tournaments before Indian Wells, losing to Djokovic in the Western & Southern Open title contest. Carlos Alcaraz is again in the final of an ATP 1000 tournament and facing Medvedev in a repeat of last year's final in California.

The 20-year-old is the No. 2 seed at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. He defeated Matteo Arnaldi, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Fabian Marozsan, Alexander Zverev, and Jannik Sinner en route to the final. He arrived at Indian Wells after retiring hurt during his opening-round match at the Rio Open.

At the 2024 Australian Open, Alcaraz lost to Zverev in the quarterfinals and then suffered a defeat at the hands of Nicolas Jarry in the Argentina Open semifinals.