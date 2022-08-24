Marion Bartoli's husband lends support to Novak Djokovic ahead of 2022 US Open, says "No Novak, No Tennis" 

Novak Djokovic's chances of playing at the US Open are getting slimmer by the day as main-draw action at the final Grand Slam of the year draws nearer.

Djokovic continues to find support both within and outside the tennis fraternity from those who believe he should be allowed to play at the New York Major despite his unvaccinated status.

The latest sporting personality to back the Serb is Belgian-Moroccan footballer Yahya Boumediene, who took to Instagram to lend support to Djokovic's cause.

"No Novak, No Tennis," was the message on Boumediene's Instagram story.

Boumediene, who most recently played for Swiss club FC Rapperswil-Jona, also happens to be married to 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli.

The footballer is an ardent fan of Djokovic, as is evident from a photograph on his Instagram account which appears to have been clicked during Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic backed by US senator Rand Paul

Novak Djokovic was the runner-up at the 2021 US Open

Novak Djokovic's fans remain hopeful that the Serb will indeed be allowed to enter the United States to take part in the US Open owing to the vast support he has within the country.

US Senator Rand Paul recently highlighted the plight of the three-time US Open champion when he questioned how unvaccinated migrants were managing to enter the country despite not being vaccinated.

Aliénor d’Aubigné 🇷🇸🇷🇺🇫🇷 @AlienorAubigne Le sénateur républicain Rand Paul: «je trouve ironique que nous refusions de laisser entrer le plus grand joueur de tennis du monde parce qu'il n'est pas vacciné, Djokovic, alors que nous laissons entrer des milliers et des milliers de migrants non vaccinés. Quelle hypocrisie !» Le sénateur républicain Rand Paul: «je trouve ironique que nous refusions de laisser entrer le plus grand joueur de tennis du monde parce qu'il n'est pas vacciné, Djokovic, alors que nous laissons entrer des milliers et des milliers de migrants non vaccinés. Quelle hypocrisie !» https://t.co/lvBtKgEvux

"I find it ironic that we won't let the world's greatest tennis player in because he is not vaccinated, Djokovic, when we let in thousands and thousands of migrants come in unvaccinated. Talk about hypocrisy! Maybe you should talk to the CDC about that," the senator said on Fox News.

Djokovic's fans are still holding out hope that the former World No. 1 will be able to play in New York for a couple of reasons.

For a start, the 35-year-old's name was part of the entry list that was put out by the organizers. Secondly, and more importantly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced a relaxation of a few COVID-19 guidelines, including a directive that vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be treated the same.

While there is still no mention of whether the above amendment will be extended to non-US citizens, for the Serb's ardent fans, a glimmer of hope still remains.

