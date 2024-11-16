Marketa Vondrousova reveals new boyfriend for the first time with a sweet message, months after filing for divorce from ex-husband Stepan Simek

Marketa Vondrousova took to social media on Saturday, November 16 to reveal the identity of her new boyfriend, seven months after filing for divorce from Stepan Simek. The Czech player last played at Wimbledon, where she lost to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round.

Vondrousova had an underwhelming 2024 season marred by injuries and had to end the season early. She started the year by competing in the Australian Open, where she faced an early exit after losing to Dayana Yastremska in straight sets.

Following this, she competed in the Qatar Open, where she was bested in the second round by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. She also faced early exits at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Amid this, Vondrousova also filed for divorce in April 2024, ending her marriage of two years with Stepan Simek.

Months later, she has revealed her new boyfriend, Andrew Paulson, on her Instagram handle.

She shared a collage of pictures featuring the two of them. The 2023 Wimbledon Champion wished her boyfriend a happy birthday as she wrote:

"Birthday boy @andrew_palson."

Marketa Vondrousova's Instagram story

In 2024, Vondrousova also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was beaten by Sorana Cirstea.

Marketa Vondrousova announced her divorce from her ex-husband Stepan Simek

In April, Marketa Vondrousova ended her marriage of less than two years with Stepan Simek. The two got married in July 2022. In an interview with Blesk.cz, the player shared the statement that her relationship with Simek didn't work out and they have reached an agreement to finalize the divorce.

"It just didn't work out for us. Now we are formally resolving the divorce, but we have agreed on everything," said Marketa Vondrousova.

The two had announced their engagement on social media in August 2021, where she was seen flaunting her ring while posing with Simek. The caption read:

"My forever."

Just before the engagement, Vondrousova won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wimbledon was her last major tournament of this year, and she was defeated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round with a score of 6-4, 6-2. Her new boyfriend, Andrew Paulson, is also a Czech tennis player, and has a career high doubles ranking of 123. Along with this, he has won eight ATP Challenger doubles titles and seven of them were bagged by him in 2023.

