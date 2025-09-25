  • home icon
  • Martina Navratilova believes Donald Trump's wife Melania 'despises' him after seeing viral picture of US President & First Lady

Martina Navratilova believes Donald Trump's wife Melania 'despises' him after seeing viral picture of US President & First Lady

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 25, 2025 16:29 GMT
Donald Trump, Martina Navratilova, and Melania Trump (Image via: All Getty)
Martina Navratilova has reacted to a viral picture of the US President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump. Notably, this picture was taken during Trump's way through to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The session is being held in New York City from September 22-26, and is being attended by several foreign dignitaries around the world, such as the French President, Emmanuel Macron, among others. Amid this campaign, a photo was taken of Trump and Melania, where the latter can be seen giving a stern look at the American President.

A X user shared this post and enquired from the other netizens about the probable cause of Melania Trump's reaction towards Trump. The user remarked in the caption:

"What does it mean when Melania makes that face?"
Navratilova, who is known for her strong criticism of Trump in recent times, answered the question in the comments with a three-word reply:

"She despises him"
Martina Navratilova also recently slammed Donald Trump after the suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. The former Czech-American player had initially accused Trump and his administration for Kimmel's ban and also took a dig at the latter after the late-night host returned with flying colours.

Martina Navratilova hit out at Donald Trump for not celebrating Carlos Alcaraz's victory at the 2025 US Open final

Martina Navratilova at the 2025 US Open (Image via: Getty)
Martina Navratilova recently slammed the American President, Donald Trump, for not celebrating Carlos Alcaraz's victory at the US Open 2025 final. The Spaniard beat Jannik Sinner in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to clinch his second US Open title.

The crowd around the arena erupted with loud cheers and claps in the aftermath of Alcaraz's victory, but Trump shared a very contrasting reaction to these fans. In a video on X, the American President didn't even clap for Alcaraz, following the latter's impressive victory.

The former WTA No. 1 reacted to this video, stating that Trump is jealous. She wrote (via X):

"Never saw trump clap. Not once. He is so jealous!!! And when the whole place erupted clapping for Bruce Springsteen while playing Born in the USA it was magical!!!"
Notably, Martina Navratilova also took a dig at Donald Trump for the long queues of fans outside the arena during the US Open 2025 final that arose due to the increased security protocols amid the American President's presence.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

