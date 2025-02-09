Martina Navratilova calls out 'cowards' Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio for backtracking on USAID after Donald Trump orders cuts

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has called out Republican politicians Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham for their perceived flip-flop on the importance of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Navratilova labeled the senators as "cowards and sycophants."

USAID has long played a crucial role in providing humanitarian aid, economic assistance, and development programs worldwide. Politicians like Rubio and Graham have historically supported its mission, acknowledging its significance in promoting global stability and American influence.

However, under the Trump administration, Rubio, who was appointed as acting administrator of USAID, began pushing for major restructuring, including staff reductions and a shift toward aligning the agency more directly with the administration’s foreign policy objectives.

Graham, meanwhile, questioned the agency’s spending, suggesting that certain expenditures needed reevaluation. Their apparent reversal on USAID’s importance drew criticism, especially after a CNN montage resurfaced past statements in which both senators had previously championed the agency’s role in national security.

Navratilova, known for her outspoken advocacy on social and political issues, did not hold back in her response. After CNN aired the montage of Rubio and Graham’s earlier remarks, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her frustration, writing:

"Cowards and sycophants is what they are. Also liars."

Martina Navratilova opens up about unusual interaction with Lindsey Graham at Roland Garros

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova recounted an odd interaction with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, recalling how he once asked her if she was “pretty good” at tennis during their meeting at Roland Garros. The 68-year-old took to X to share the story in response to a comment on a post she had previously made about the senator.

"What a pathetic man he has turned into...," Navratilova wrote.

One user replied, suggesting Graham had ulterior motives:

"There's definitely kompromat," wrote the user.

This prompted the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion to take a jab at the Republican leader by sarcastically questioning his skills in blackmailing.

"Not so sure… he just might be the coward and opportunist without the blackmail bit 🤡🤡🤡," she said.

"Funny story about Lindsey- he sat behind me at the presidents box at Roland Garros last year and said to me- you were pretty good, no? Something to that effect:)," she added.

Martina Navratilova has claimed two singles titles, two mixed doubles titles, and seven doubles championships at the French Open.

