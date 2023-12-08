Martina Navratilova criticizes Israeli diplomat for not answering questions on Gaza's reconstruction

Martina Navratilova recently slammed the Israeli ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, for avoiding questions on Gaza's reconstruction. Navratilova shared a clip from Morgan’s show, 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', where he grilled Hotovely on the aftermath of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Navratilova, who has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, is known for her outspoken views on various social and political issues. She has been a vocal supporter of human rights, LGBTQ rights, animal rights, and environmental causes. She has also been critical of some of Israel’s policies and actions, such as the annexation of the West Bank and the treatment of Palestinians.

In the clip that Navratilova shared, Morgan asked Hotovely what the future of the Gazans would be after the war that left much of their territory devastated. He asked Hotovely where the millions of Gazans would live and what life they would have after the war.

Hotovely, who has been the Israeli ambassador to the UK since August 2020, defended Israel’s right to self-defense and said that the focus was on destroying Hamas’ underground tunnels and rescuing hostages. She also accused Hamas of committing atrocities against women, such as rape, mutilation, and necrophilia.

Morgan then challenged Hotovely’s claims and asked her to provide evidence for them. He also pressed her to answer his original question on the fate of the Gazans.

Hotovely did not give a clear answer to Morgan’s question and instead repeated her arguments about Israel’s security and Hamas’ brutality. She said that Israel wanted peace and coexistence, but Hamas wanted to destroy Israel and deny its right to exist.

Navratilova was not impressed by Hotovely’s response and expressed her dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter).

"No answer…" Navratilova implied that Hotovely failed to address Morgan’s concerns and instead diverted the topic to other issues.

Martina Navratilova condemns both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict, calls out Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Martina Navratilova recently condemned both Hamas and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for their unrelenting and brutal actions in the ongoing conflict.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a series of devastating attacks on Israel on October 7, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life. Israel responded with retaliatory strikes, leading to the tragic deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu has adopted a resolute stance, advocating for the complete eradication of Palestinians.

In response to the actions, Navratilova criticized both Hamas and the Prime Minister, urging them to reconsider their aggressive approaches and prioritize civilian lives.

"Hamas are evil. Netanyahu is abominable," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

While a fan asserted that Netanyahu was solely responsible for the war, the 18-time Grand Slam champion disagreed, emphasizing the shared culpability of both parties.

"On both ends," Martina Navratilova replied.