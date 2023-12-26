Martina Navratilova criticizes Mississippi police for treating 10-year-old boy like adult criminal in public urination case 

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the arrest of a 10-year-old boy in Mississippi for urinating behind his mother’s car. The boy, who is Black, was treated like an adult criminal and faced harsh probation terms, according to his lawyer.

Ten-year-old Quantavious Eason was arrested in August after he urinated behind his mother’s car. His mother had parked the car outside an office where she was in a meeting. There were no public restrooms nearby.

The boy caught the eye of a police officer, who came over to him and then went to get his mother from the office. She reprimanded her son and assumed that was the end, but then a lieutenant and three other officers showed up, demanding that the boy be taken to the police station for a juvenile court referral. His lawyer said he was accused of being "a child in need of supervision" and locked up in a cell for as long as an hour.

The lawyer said that the boy was given a 90-day probation deal that required him to undergo random drug tests, follow an 8 PM curfew, and see a probation officer every month, among other things. He also had to write a two-page essay on Kobe Bryant, the late basketball legend.

The lawyer said that these conditions were usually meant for adults and that the boy’s mother rejected the deal and chose to challenge the charge. He has submitted a motion to drop the charge and a court date is scheduled for January 16, 2024.

Martina Navratilova shared a New York Times article about the case on her X (formerly Twitter) account and sarcastically commented:

"To Serve and to Protect, right?😳🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️"

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova blasts Iowa Governor for snubbing food aid program for low-income family children

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open

Martina Navratilova recently slammed Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for excluding the state from a federal program providing summer food assistance to low-income family kids.

Summer EBT provides $40 per month to help children access nutritious food during summer break when school meals aren't available. Iowa opted out due to its $2.2 million share of administrative costs and Reynolds' belief that it lacks long-term solutions.

"Federal COVID-era cash benefit programs are not sustainable and don’t provide long-term solutions for the issues impacting children and families. An EBT card does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic," Reynolds said in the news release (via Associated Press).

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and questioned Reynolds' logic on the decision.

"Does she not realize so many kids are obese because the foods they eat are so unhealthy because of the expense??? How ridiculous… shame on this Governor."