Martina Navratilova dons special $6.2 billion-worth Dolphins' jersey to celebrate 40th anniversary of Miami Open

Martina Navratilova donned a special jersey of the Miami Dolphins to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Miami Open. The American was the inaugural champion of the now-coveted WTA 1000 event.

The year 1985 was one of the best seasons in the phenomenal career of Navratilova as she won two Grand Slams and the WTA Finals. However, it was also the year she entered the inaugural Miami Open as the top seed and decimated whoever stood on the other side of the net, including Chris Evert in the final to clinch the title.

It is worth noting that her triumph at the Miami Open that year didn't end there as she also won the tournament in doubles, alongside Gigi Fernandez, and in mixed doubles, alongside Heinz Gunthardt, to earn a triple crown.

The tournament has gone on to become one of the most prestigious events in tennis and has now completed 40 years. To celebrate this milestone, the tournament brought together the inaugural champion of the men's singles, Tim Mayotte, and the women's singles event, Martina Navratilova, and the tournament founder Butch Buchholz.

At the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Open is held, Mayotte and Navratilova donned special jerseys of the $6.2 billion-worth NFL side Miami Dolphins (according to Forbes) which had the number 40 on it with Buchholz also holding one, a tribute to the milestone, and also enjoyed a celebratory cake. The former World No. 1 shared photos form the event on her Instagram.

The 68-year-old also opened up about how it felt playing her biggest rival Chris Evert in the final.

"It always felt like a big event" - Martina Navratilova on playing Chris Evert in the final of the inaugural Miami Open

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

During an interview with the Tennis Channel, also featuring Tim Mayotte and Butch Buchholz, Martina Navratilova opened up about how the atmosphere was when she played Chirs Evert in the final. She admitted that Evert did enjoy the bigger share of supporters since she was a home favorite.

"Always playing Chris, usually, it was a final, and it always felt like a big event, so just that made it special, and then playing in an inaugural tournament, I mean, thank you, Butch, for putting women and men together, you started a trend. Now everybody wants to do the same thing because it became so big." [1:50 onwards]

"But yeah, the crowd, of course, there were a little more for Chrissie because she is from here, so I don't blame them."

Martina Navratilova also used this opportunity to open up about tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva, who has taken the tennis world by storm, and also said Andreeva reminded her of Carlos Alcaraz.

