Martina Navratilova gives clear verdict on controversial Davis Cup incident between Zizou Bergs & Cristian Garin

Martina Navratilova gave her verdict on the controversial incident that took place in Zizou Bergs vs Cristian Garin at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers during Belgium vs Chile. Garin demanded a default following the incident, however, to no avail, bringing a shocking end to the tie.

Bergs and Garin faced each other in a highly enthralling thriller with high stakes. Belgium went into the match leading the tie 2-1, meaning a Bergs win would ensure their qualification. The high-stakes battle went into a deciding set but it was the Belgian who finally got the break at 6-5, after winning an excruciating rally.

During the changeover, Zizou Bergs rushed towards his team to celebrate, however, he collided with Cristian Garin, who fell to the ground and ended up with a swollen eye.

Garin was angered by what had transpired and demanded Bergs' disqualification. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears and he got a game penalty for delaying the game's start resulting in his defeat 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 and Team Chile's elimination.

Martina Navratilova was also disappointed with Zizou Bergs' actions and opined that the Belgian should have been defaulted. She also didn't take a liking to his grunting.

"I am sorry- that should be a default. Out of control. Mind you the screaming is not great either."

When a user responded to Navratilova claiming how it was preposterous that it was Cristian Garin who received a penalty, Navratilova agreed.

"The fact the other player got disqualified is beyond any logic or common sense," a fan responded.

"Agreed."

Interestingly, this is not the first controversial moment of this year's Davis Cup Qualifiers. Thiago Seyboth Wild and Arthur Fils were also involved in a heated moment after their match.

Navratilova never shies away from expressing her opinion on various issues and has also seconded Ben Shelton's slamming of interviewers and broadcasters at the 2025 Australian Open.

"These guys are supposed to be promoting the sport, not knocking it down" - Martina Navratilova seconds Ben Shelton's views on broadcasting at Australian Open

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

During a conversation with the Tennis Channel, Martina Navratilova seconded Ben Shelton's views about the behavior of interviewers and broadcasters during the Australian Open, which he expressed during a press conference after his quarterfinal win.

"Yeah, he's right. I mean, these guys are supposed to be promoting the sport, not knocking it down. On an individual level, tennis players have it pretty tough compared to professional team players, everything's done for them. We have to create our own team and pay for everything and win matches to get paid."

"So, for the broadcasters to not be well educated enough about the individual player before they make those interviews after the match, et cetera, I mean, just use your brain a little bit better. Yeah, I agree with Ben 100%," she added.

Interestingly, Martina Navratilova's close friend Chris Evert also raised her voice on the issue.

