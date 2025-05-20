Martina Navratilova horrified by US Pardon Attorney questioning Joe Biden after prostate cancer diagnosis

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the US Pardon Attorney questioning Joe Biden after he got diagnosed with prostate cancer. The former player is also known for voicing her opinions on political matters.
The former US president, Biden's personal office, recently released a statement on social media, revealing the unfortunate news of his aggressive form of prostate cancer diagnosis. Along with this, it also informed that the 82-year-old is currently reviewing treatment options with his physicians.
Shortly after this, a US pardon attorney, Ed Martin, shared a statement, questioning Biden, stating that he will be examining the latter's pardons. He shared a statement on X that read:
"Dear Fellow Americans, the integrity of the American Pardon system requires that we examine the Biden pardons and who did what. We will get the bottom of it. Count on us. All the best. Ed Martin. US Pardon Attorney."
Navratilova dropped a five-word reaction on this tweet, writing
"Wow. You guys are utter scum."
Most recently, Navratilova also took a dig at the US President, Donald Trump, after his administration pardoned a Christian school's $37 million fine.
Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump for his answer about the assassination attempt
The US President, Donald Trump, recently sat for a conversation with journalist Bret Baier on May 17, where he fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of the assassination attempt on him in July, 2024. Fox News shared a video of this interview on X, where Trump opened up about his thoughts on the incident, saying:
"I'm relying on my people to tell me what it is. You know, we have deep-seated craziness in this country, and I'm relying on my people and so far, they... and they're good, but so far, they, in this case it's Secret Service... they tell me it's fine, but it's a little hard to believe, to be honest with you, okay? It's a little bit hard to believe as I get that throbbing feeling (pointing to the ear that was shot in the July 2024 assassination attempt)," said Donald Trump.
Martina Navratilova came through this video on X and slammed Trump for his answer. Taking a hit on his cognitive health, she shared her opinion, writing:
"Throbbing feeling… sure. His brain is not well…," Martina Navratilova wrote.
The former WTA No.1 also recently slammed Trump's son for accusing Joe Biden's wife, Jill, of covering up the former president's prostate cancer.