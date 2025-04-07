Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known in 4 words as two transgender athletes reach women’s pool final in UK

Martina Navratilova reacted to the news about two transgender men participating in the final of a pool competition in the women's category. The American tennis star, who is a vocal advocate of excluding transgender athletes from women's sports, had a sarcastic reaction to the latest news.

The Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series Event 2 in Wigan, UK, featured two transgender players, Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, in the final. Each competitor defeated four women to reach the championship match. News about the final was shared on X with an image of the participants and a caption that read:

"🚨BREAKING🚨 Two men will face each other for a women's championship title at the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series Event 2 tonight in Wigan, UK. Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, both trans-identified males, beat all female competitors to take the spots in the women's final event."

Martina Navratilova reshared the post and sarcastically added:

"Ain’t this a peach…"

The American tennis icon regularly shares her disdain on social media when she comes across news about transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

"Male bodies are different from female bodies" - Martina Navratilova is a vocal advocate of excluding transgender athletes from women's sports

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, has been a vocal advocate for maintaining sex-based categories in women's sports. During episode 276 of the podcast The Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt, Navratilova emphasized that while she supported individual identity, sports should prioritize biological sex to ensure fair competition. She stated:

"Identity is one thing, but identity does not apply to sports. Sex category applies to sports. Male bodies are different from female bodies.

"When it comes to female sex-based spaces, which includes sports, then I think we need to put a line there and say 'We just really need this space to be female.' And that's the end," she added.

Recently, Navratilova stood in support of fencer Stephanie Turner, who was disqualified from an event in Maryland after she refused to compete against a transgender opponent. She slammed USA Fencing by writing:

"Shame on @USAFencing , shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bullshit bus!!!

Martina Navratilova also reacted to the news about a transgender tennis player, Cammie Woodman, being removed from a New York City tennis league after women players' protest.

