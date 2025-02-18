Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known on Jannik Sinner's controversial doping ban 

Martina Navratilova has opened up about Jannik Sinner's shocking three-month ban after the Italian's doping controversy was finally put to bed. The American tennis legend's comments came after WADA's (World Anti-Doping Agency) general counsel Ross Wenzel said they received scientific results proving the World No. 1 was a "million miles away from doping".

Sinner's ban sparked major discussions in the tennis fraternity with high-profile players including Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Boris Becker, and many others giving their assessment of the situation. While a section of the tennis fraternity felt that the World No. 1 received biased treatment, others felt differently.

However, Wenzel recently addressed the controversy and explained it from his standpoint.

“This was a case that was a million miles away from doping. The scientific feedback that we received was that this could not be a case of intentional doping, including micro-dosing,” Wenzel told BBC Sport.

He also addressed the criticism around Sinner's ban falling between the Australian Open and the French Open. His ban will end on May 4 making him eligible to return to tennis at his home tournament, the Italian Open.

"Once you've reached an agreement, what you can't do is then say 'oh, but we're going to have this apply from two months in the future for a period of three months,’” Wenzel added.

"It must come into effect quickly. Of course, once the deal is done, it's important that it is executed and that it is made public for reasons of transparency.”

Martina Navratilova took to X (Formerly Twitter) to make her feelings known about Jannik Sinner's case. She called the Italian's three-month ban a "forced vacation".

"I think this still stinks. We are trying to keep out dopers… and Jannik Sinner is not that…this 3 month suspension doesn’t help anyone. At least Jannik will be done with this and will have a forced vacation instead. Tennis loses in every way," Martina Navratilova posted on X.

Sinner's doping controversy began in March 2024 during the Indian Wells Masters when he tested for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol. However, the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) delivered the verdict in Sinner's favor, saying that he bore "No fault or negligence". Interstingly, WADA then appealed the ITIA's verdict to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) in September, however, the case has finally come to a close.

'I'll be very diplomatic here and say that it all stinks' - Martina Navratilova questioned WADA's appeal on Jannik Sinner

Earlier in January, Martina Navratilova had questioned WADA's decision to appeal Jannik Sinner's "No fault or negligence" verdict.

"I'll be very diplomatic here and say that it all stinks. The whole system needs to be blown up and start over again. There is so much scrutiny over WADA right now with what they did with Chinese swimmers and both Sinner and Swiatek, the no. 1s, for sure they were not doping. I mean, we're trying to catch cheaters and not people that have their massage creams on their body or took a sleeping pill that they've been taking for five years and now its tainted," Martina Navratilova had said during an interaction on the Tennis Channel (3:07 onwards).

She also pondered,

"I mean you're guilty until proven innocent in this and for Sinner, he thought he was done with it and now what is appealing? Why I mean, I just don't get it. There has to be a lot of light shone onto this situation," she added.

However, Martina Navratilova is not the only person from the tennis fraternity to defend Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Richard Gasquet, Boris Becker, and many others have also stood up for the World No. 1.

