Martina Navratilova makes her frustrations clear with $4.9B-worth Donald Trump after his blunt soldiers comment

The legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova once again shared her critical views about Donald Trump and his presidency. The 18-time Grand Slam winner is a long-term critic of the 47th US president, who is worth $4.9 billion according to Forbes, and has loudly voiced her opposition to his presidency from the moment he first announced his candidacy back in 2015.

Navratilova was responding to Trump's White House interview, televised by CNBC, during which he was asked about reports that four US soldiers are missing and presumed dead after a training mishap in Lithuania. The president was asked if he had been briefed about the incident, and he answered, "No, no, I haven't."

The exchange was picked up by the X (formerly Twitter) account Republicans against Trump, who criticized Trump for not having the information at his fingertips. Navratilova added her voice to the criticism, posting on her own X account:

"Seems to me Trump knows nothing about many important yet uncomfortable things…the man who claims to know more about stuff than the actual experts, knows nothing yet again…."

Martina Navratilova has over 456,000 X followers, and her status as a world-famous athlete and arguably one of the greatest women's tennis players of all time ensures her voice is heard.

Martina Navratilova's opposition to Donald Trump is loud and persistent

Martina Navratilova at the Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's opposition to Donald Trump is entrenched. In 2017, she made an appearance on the RTE's Late Late Show, and was asked about her feelings about Trump, who was then a year into his first presidency. She didn't hold back and said:

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist, and racist, and all of those things."

The Czech-born naturalized US citizen continues to champion a range of liberal issues. It appears that her dislike of Trump and his new government will continue for as long as he's at the helm of US politics. Her enormous social media following and reputation make her a formidable adversary.

As a professional player, Martina Navratilova's achievements were unmatched: she held the World No. 1 spot for 332 weeks and picked up an astonishing 167 singles titles. Added to that, she won a total of 59 singles, doubles, and mixed doubles Major titles.

