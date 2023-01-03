Martina Navratilova and Patrick McEnroe react to NFL star Damar Hamlin's scary injury during Cincinnati Bengals - Buffalo Bills clash

Tennis icons Martina Navratilova and Patrick McEnroe reacted to NFL star Damar Hamlin's injury scare during the Week 17 Finale between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills on Monday, standing by the American's side during this ordeal.

After being hit in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter, Damar Hamlin appeared to shake off the injury initially, only to fall to the ground later. Immediate medical attention was offered to him, with CPR being administered for several minutes before Hamlin was wheeled off in an ambulance.

Several fans around the country took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers, with Patrick McEnroe joining them as well. Taking to Twitter, the American remarked that he was "praying" for Hamlin and added that what happened was "awful."

"Oh man... praying for Damar Hamlin," Patrick McEnroe tweeted. "This is awful. And unfortunately, it was inevitable that this would happen."

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe Oh man…praying for Damar Hamlin Oh man…praying for Damar Hamlin

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe This is awful.



And unfortunately it was inevitable that this would happen. This is awful. And unfortunately it was inevitable that this would happen.

Martina Navratilova, meanwhile, urged the NFL commission to cancel the game with immediate effect, a decision that was ultimately decided upon as the league announced that the clash would not go ahead for the night soon after.

"Cancel the game!!!" Martina Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with breast and throat cancer

BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven

Meanwhile, Martina Navratilova was hit with a "double whammy" on Monday, as it came to light that she has been diagnosed with breast and throat cancer, more than a decade after recovering from a previous cancer diagnosis.

Unperturbed, Navratilova promised to fight the disease with all she's got, revealing that while the cancer was serious, it was definitely fixable. In the meantime, the 18-time Grand Slam champion admitted that it was "going to stink," but remained hopeful of ultimately making a recovery once more.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Martina Navratilova said. “I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got."

As expected, fans and fellow players from around the globe flocked to social media to show their support for the former World No. 1, willing her to stay strong during this horrible ordeal and encouraging her to keep fighting.

The American has spoken candidly about her first diagnosis in the past, calling it her "own personal 9/11" and admitting that she cried when she got the news for the first time.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes