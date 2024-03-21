Tennis icon Martina Navratilova recently became the subject of stern criticism for her beliefs on gender equality.

Navratilova quit professional tennis in the year 2006 after amassing 18 Grand Slam titles in the singles category, 31 in the doubles, and 10 in the mixed doubles. After her retirement, she briefly coached Agnieszka Radwanska but has been attached to the sport as an analyst and announcer for the most part.

Also, Navratilova has been actively advocating for women's rights in sports and has decried the inclusion of transgender athletes in competitions reserved for women.

Notably, her opinions, to some degree, overlap with those of Andy Murray's mother Judy, who recently blocked India Willoughby, a transgender newsreader, on X (formerly Twitter) apparently over clashing viewpoints.

A few hours later, Navratilova registered her reaction to Judy's move and slammed Willoughby, writing:

"India is so nasty even the very even tempered Judy Murray was forced to give the block."

At this, an X user targeted Navratilova claiming she would no longer get to work with the BBC in their coverage for Wimbledon, a tournament she won a record nine times in the singles category, due to her alleged transphobia.

The user accused Navratilova of recycling the homophobia she faced after coming out as a lesbian in the 1980s 'right back at trans people', writing:

"You won't be working for the BBC Wimbledon ever again. You are recycling the tropes of 70's and 80's homophobia that YOU suffered, right back at trans people. We will never forgive you, disgusting old bigot as you debase yourself seeking approval of Straights."

Martina Navratilova responded to the user's claims with a couple of sarcastic comments.

"Oh I was wrong. Judy blocked India for no reason at all," she wrote.

"Ain’t this so sweet," the 67-year-old added.

Martina Navratilova approves of NXXT Women's Pro Golf Tour's decision to bar golfers who were not 'biological females at birth' from competing

Martina Navratilova has approved of NXXT Women's Pro Golf Tour's recent decision to bar golfers who were not 'biological females at birth' from taking part in the competition.

"Stuart McKinnon, CEO of NXXT Golf, announces a key policy update for the NXXT Women's Pro Tour. Effective immediately, participation requires competitors to be biological females at birth, a move to maintain the integrity and fairness of the competition," the women's golf tour announced on X.

Navratilova welcomed the move and wished for other sports to follow suit.

"Bravo! Let's hope other sports will follow!!! And sooner rather than later," Martina Navratilova wrote.

According to NXXT Women's Golf Pro Tour, their mission is to promote golf among proficient women golfers. Their next scheduled event, called the NXXT Tour Championship, will be held from March 26-28 at Adena Golf and Country Club in Ocala, Florida.