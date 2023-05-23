Former Slovak tennis player Daniela Hantuchova got emotional while listening to Martina Navratilova’s speech at the recently concluded 2023 Italian Open.

Navratilova was awarded the Racchetta d'Oro (Golden Racquet) on Sunday, May 21, for her achievements and contributions to tennis. The 66-year-old, who recently became cancer-free after double cancer diagnosis in January, made a heartfelt speech at the Foro Italico as she accepted the prestigious award.

Former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova, who currently works as a tennis commentator for Amazon Prime, translated Navratilova’s Italian speech for European viewers. However, she had to pause mid-way as she was reduced to tears at hearing what the 18-time Grand Slam champion had to say. Hantuchova also spoke highly of the tennis legend later.

Martina Navratilova responded to the heartfelt gesture with a kiss emoji on social media.

“Every word Martina said, you can see how much it means to her,” said the Slovakian.



Daniela Hantuchova, who represented Slovakia during her playing days, called the Czechoslovakia-born Navratilova a “national hero.”

“Even for me, she was our national hero for every single little girl growing up playing tennis,” Hantuchova said.

She commended Martina Navratilova for her incredible tennis achievements. She also stated that they meant more given the struggles the 66-year-old faced; Navratilova once had to flee the communist state of Czechoslovakia.

“I just want to say from personal experience, coming from the same part of the world, what Martina has achieved in tennis I think has to be multiplied by 10 times,” the Slovak said.

"Tennis has given me an amazing life" – What Martina Navratilova said in her speech at the Italian Open

Martina Navratilova with the Golden Racquet

Martina Navratilova enjoyed an illustrious career, with an Open Era record of 167 career singles titles and 177 career doubles titles. The tennis legend lifted 18 Grand Slam titles in singles and a staggering 31 in doubles; she also won 10 mixed doubles Grand Slams.

After accepting the Racchetta d'Oro at the 2023 Italian Open, Navratilova stated that she was grateful to be in Rome after a successful battle with cancer.

“Many of you know I've had a difficult year, but I'm fine now. I'm grateful for obvious reasons to be here with you,” she said.

The Czech-American reflected on her career as a tennis player and thanked the sport for the numerous life lessons learnt along the way.

“Tennis has given me an amazing life for which I am very grateful, I have always tried to reciprocate, both on the court and after retirement,” Navratilova noted.

“This wonderful sport is quite difficult and is a school of life. It teaches you patience, perseverance, continuing to fight, being fair and humble. No player is greater than the sport and always will be,” she added.

