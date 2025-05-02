Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump government's Stephen Miller discussing link between patriotism in schools and taxpayer funding

Martina Navratilova has once again taken Donald Trump's government to task. The 18-time Major winner has responded, after the White House's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, announced that the future of federal school funding would be determined by adherence to a government-approved curriculum centered around patriotism.

Martina Navratilova's dislike of Donald Trump and his new administration is well-documented. The tennis icon has regularly used her various platforms to criticize the US President. A recognized liberal voice on many issues, Navratilova has attacked the government on a range of issues, from its deportation policies to what she sees as its assault on civil liberties.

Martina Navratilova was responding after footage of Miller's address from the White House was posted to X (formerly Twitter)by writer Ed Krassenstein. Krassenstein added his description of the speech:

"Stephen Miller just said the quiet part out loud: "Children will be taught to love America...to be patriots...or schools lose federal $$". That's not civics - that's state mandated worship straight from the Kim Jong Un/Stalin playbook."

An incensed Navratilova could not help adding her commentary, declaring:

"Wow. It just keeps getting worse."

Martina Navratilova and her good friend Rennae Stubbs post regularly on their social media channels. Navratilova has 456,000 followers on X, and her status as a tennis superstar ensures that her political views are heard by a wide audience.

Martina Navratilova has previously called Donald Trump a dictator on social media

The Championships - Wimbledon 2011: Day Thirteen - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's opposition to Donald Trump began before he first took office in 2016 and has continued unabated ever since. Navratilova disagrees with the US president on almost every issue, although she has found common ground with the former New York businessman on the subject of transgender men competing in women's sports.

Since Trump began his second term in January, Navratilova has been angered by a raft of executive orders he issued, including his goals to annex Greenland and Canada. Just this week, Navratilova labelled Trump a "dictator" on X:

"I truly hate his guts. He is a dictator through and through while making deals with communists..."

Martina Navratilova is arguably the greatest women's player in history. The Czech-born naturalized US citizen was the World No. 1 for 332 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s. She won 59 Major titles during a 32-year career, adding 31 doubles and 10 mixed doubles Grand Slams to her 18 singles titles.

