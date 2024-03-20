Martina Navratilova reacts as former US President Donald Trump inches closer to having New York assets seized

Martina Navratilova has reacted to the imminent seizure of former US President Donald Trump's assets that would start on 25 March if he fails to secure a $454 million bond.

On Monday, 19 March, Trump's lawyers said that 30 surety companies rejected his attempts to secure a bond for covering a New York civil fraud case's $454 million judgment. The judgment went against him for duping insurers and lenders by misstating property values.

As things stand, Trump will have to cough up the sum from his own pocket or secure the bond that has so far evaded him. 23 February marked the formal entry of the order, which gave Trump a 30-day deadline to make amends. The deadline ends on 25 March.

If the former president fails to pay out of his pocket or secure the bond by 25 March, seizure of his New York assets will begin. Martina Navratilova, who is a fierce Trump critic, reacted to the development via a social media post. The 67-year-old's post on X featured four popcorn emojis.

A user responded to Navratilova, referring to the 67-year-old's stance as 'garbage'.

"Cheering on lawfare in clear violation of the 8th Amendment just to own the cons is a take. A garbage one," the user wrote.

However, the former WTA World No. 1 issued a response of her own to the comment, claiming that the eighth amendment was not being violated.

"No violation of the 8th amendment here- bye magat:)," Navratilova replied.

Martina Navratilova sympathized with Andy Murray over constant retirement questions

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Former ATP World No. 1 Andy Murray's dismal start to the 2024 campaign has sparked constant questions surrounding his retirement. The three-time Grand Slam winner had initially taken a defiant stance, saying that he would retire on his own terms.

However, in February, Murray said that he will not play much after this summer following his loss to Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Recently, Navratilova sympathized with the Brit and drew a parallel to herself. The 67-year-old recalled how she faced similar questions during her playing days.

"It's exhausting to have to deal with the press like that for Andy. I was asked since I was about 25 years old, how much longer are you going to play?" Navratilova told Sky Sports Tennis (via Tennis365).

Navratilova also remembered how being open about her retirement with the press came at a cost for her.

"Finally, I said 'I'll let you know when I'm going to retire' and so in 1993 I said the next year will be my last year, but I wish I hadn't done that because every tournament was a massive goodbye and it was exhausting," the 67-year-old added.

Martina Navratilova called time on her singles career in 1994. She focused on doubles until 2006, when she retired from tennis for good after winning the US Open mixed doubles title with Bob Bryan.