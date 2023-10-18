Martina Navratilova reacts to Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin potentially being recharged for 'Rust' fatal shooting

Martina Navratilova has reacted to the potential recharging of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin in connection with the tragic shooting incident that occurred on the film set of 'Rust.'

The esteemed cinematographer of the film, Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life when Baldwin's Colt .45 revolver discharged during preparations for a scene at a Western ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In a recent development, New Mexico prosecutors made the announcement on Tuesday, October 17, that they will be pursuing charges of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin in relation to the shooting that occurred in October 2021.

This decision comes as a surprise as the charges against Alec Baldwin were previously dismissed by the prosecutors in April, a mere two weeks before his trial was scheduled to commence.

The responsibility of prosecuting the case has been entrusted to special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis. They have stated their intention to present the evidence to a grand jury within the next two months, seeking their consideration for potential criminal charges.

Eighteen-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova took to social media to express her shock upon hearing the news.

"Seriously?" Navratilova posted on X.

"Just evil, EVIL" - Martina Navratilova shocked after learning people being beheaded in Kfar Aza during the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

Martina Navratilova at the 2012 BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore

Martina Navratilova was shocked upon learning about the brutal beheadings that occurred in Kfar Aza during the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Last week, a tragic incident unfolded in the Israeli Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where numerous bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers were discovered amidst the charred remains of their homes. The devastating event occurred merely days following a large-scale surprise assault on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

This devastating incident marks the most lethal assault in Israel in several decades. In response, Israel promptly launched retaliatory strikes, tragically resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out an extensive search of every residence in Kfar Aza, meticulously recovering the bodies of the deceased. Shockingly, the IDF confirmed that the heinous act of beheading claimed the lives of women, children, toddlers, and the elderly, leaving a devastating impact on the community.

Despite some individuals denying the allegations of beheading, there have been eyewitnesses who have come forward to confirm the chilling truth.

In light of this distressing news regarding the abhorrent act, former world No. 1, Martina Navratilova has expressed her condemnation, describing it as an act that is "beyond despicable" and "evil".

"Omg…beyond despicable- just evil, EVIL…" Navratilova posted on X.

