Martina Navratilova reacts to "magical" Tracy Chapman's Grammys appearance

Martina Navratilova reacted to Tracy Chapman's performance at the 66th edition of the Grammys. Chapman performed a rendition of her timeless 1968 hit 'Fast Car' with country musician Luke Combs for company.

The onstage collaboration couldn't have been timed better. In 2023, Combs released a country-inspired cover of Chapman's song, reintroducing the classic to younger generations and becoming an instant hit, while also reintroducing listeners to Chapman's original version.

Before Chapman's entry at the Grammys, everyone in attendance was treated to a video featuring Combs wherein the country artist paid a stirring tribute to Chapman and her profound impact on him and the overarching world of music. As soon as the video reached its conclusion, the duo hit the stage and produced a few minutes of musical magic.

It was Chapman who kicked off the song on her guitar, and once Combs joined her, it was a back-and-forth spectacle. However, when the duo played the chorus, they broke away from the back-and-forth pattern and joined forces to deliver a masterclass in harmony.

The performance ended with a standing ovation from all attendees. Martina Navratilova, despite not attending the gala event, was following it from the comforts of her home. Her reaction to Chapman's performance, despite being quite short, spoke volumes of the everlasting musical brilliance of the 59-year-old singer-songwriter.

"Magical Tracy!!!"

Alongside the reaction, Navratilova posted a picture of Chapman that showed the 'Fast Car' singer completely at home onstage as she played the guitar with a smile on her face.

Martina Navratilova has stirred up quite a furore with Chris Evert in the tennis world

2023 WTA Finals - Day 5

Tennis is slowly entering its Saudi Arabia era. Last year, the country played host to the ATP Next Gen Finals. It also welcomed Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Ons Jabeur for the Riyadh Tennis Season Cup exhibition.

There has also been a lot of talk about the WTA Finals heading to the country. While some players have no issues with the idea, Martina Navratilova isn't best pleased, and neither is her former rival and present-day friend Chris Evert.

To let their disapproval of the idea, the two joined forces and wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post. The duo blatantly questioned Saudi Arabia on the grounds of its human rights record and oppression of women, and according to them, the country isn't the appropriate place to host the prestigious WTA Finals tournament.